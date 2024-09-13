Caldwell County Schools Press Release in Response to Recent Soft Lockdowns

Post Views: 13

LENOIR, NC (September 13, 2024) ⇒ This message is intended for all parents and guardians of students in the Caldwell County Schools. In response to various social media threats that have circulated around our county over recent days, we want to assure you that we have been working closely with law enforcement. Several schools went on soft lockdown as a procedural safeguard out of an abundance of caution. Because these situations involve ongoing investigations, the amount of information that we can share is limited. We take any threat seriously and will continue to work hand in hand with law enforcement to ensure safe school environments.

We ask that any person who sees a threatening social media post or hears anything concerning share that with school officials or law enforcement.

Don Phipps, Ed.D

Superintendent of Schools

Caldwell County, NC