Caldwell County RESTART to Host Overdose Awareness Event 

LENOIR, NC (August 23, 2023) ⇒ In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, Caldwell County RESTART will host an Overdose Awareness Event at the JE Broyhill Civic Center on Thursday, August 31, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The event will feature individuals telling their own stories of losing a loved on to overdose, Naloxone education and training, and local resources.

“Our purpose with this event is to recognize those who go unseen as we honor the lives that have been altered by overdose,” explained Jason Powell, RESTART Program Coordinator. “Every day we respond to overdose calls to offer assistance and resources. With this event we can reach the loved ones of those who lost their lives to overdose.”

To learn more about RESTART, follow them on Facebook at @CaldwellCountyRESTART or email RESTART@caldwellcountync.org.

Caldwell County RESTART Webpage

