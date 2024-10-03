Caldwell County Recovery Updates 

Post Views: 9

LENOIR, NC (October 3, 2024) ⇒ As recovery efforts continue in Caldwell County, crews are reaching more people, and power is being restored to more homes.

Debris pick up for all of Caldwell County will begin on Monday. Debris should be separated into three piles, vegetation, construction debris, and items like furniture, hot water heaters. Items should be placed beside of the road, but it should not block ditches, fire hydrants, or drains. Additionally, debris should not be placed under overhead utility lines.

People who have suffered storm damage can apply for FEMA assistance online by visiting disasterassistance.gov , by calling 800-621-3362 or by downloading the FEMA app.

To help Caldwell County under the extent of damage, complete the county’s damage assessment form at https://nc-caldwellcounty.civicplus.com/494/Helene.

Donations are being accepted at Lower Creek Baptist Church between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is also accepting donations. For a list of needed items, visit https://caldwellcountync.info/4gM4PbU.

Several places are offering meals. Caldwell Schools will have Grab and Go meals available at WIlliam Lenoir Middle, Hudson Middle, and Gamewell Elementary School for children between birth and 18. A list of churches serving meals is available at https://caldwellcountync.info/Resources.

A volunteer application form has been added to the County website at https://caldwellcountync.org/497/Volunteer.

For more information, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/494/Helene.