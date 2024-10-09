Caldwell County Recovery Updates 

Post Views: 0

LENOIR, NC (October 8, 2024) ⇒ Caldwell County continues to recover from Hurricane Helene with many places returning to normal operations.

Debris removal started on Monday in southern Caldwell County. Crews will work from south to north and make three passes around the county. Removal will continue through November 22. Debris should be separated into three piles, vegetation, construction debris, and items like furniture, hot water heaters. Guidelines for debris pickup can be found at https://www.caldwellcountync.org/494/Helene.

Due to the overwhelming generosity of the community, Caldwell County is not currently accepting donations. Items are being distributed this week at Hudson First, 345 Main Street, Hudson, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Yokefellow is holding a food drive-thru at their location, 202 Harper Avenue, Lenoir, on Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Caldwell County Environmental Health encourages homeowners who use wells to have their well water tested for contamination if flood waters came within approximately 1000 feet of the well. Fees for water testing have been waived. For more information visit https://nc-caldwellcounty.civicplus.com/227/Septic-Wells.

Caldwell County is working with local churches to connect volunteers with people in need. To volunteer visit https://nc-caldwellcounty.civicplus.com/497/Volunteer. To report damages, visit https://nc-caldwellcounty.civicplus.com/494/Helene.

People who have suffered storm damage can apply for FEMA assistance online by visiting disasterassistance.gov , by calling 800-621-3362 or by downloading the FEMA app.

For more information, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/494/Helene.