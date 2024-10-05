Caldwell County Recovery Updates

Post Views: 16

LENOIR, NC (October 5, 2024) ⇒ Recovery efforts continue in Caldwell County. On Saturday, volunteers worked around the county to help neighbors deal with damage from the storm. Since the storm hit, volunteers have cleared debris, prepared meals, and manned donation centers.

FEMA is setting up a field office in Caldwell County to aid residents with applying for assistance. Office hours will be announced once the office is operational. To apply online, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4827.

Anyone who received oxygen from Caldwell County EMS during the storm can have the oxygen tanks picked up by calling Tara Swanson at 828- 729-1082.

Caldwell County has officially set up a County Receiving and Distribution Point Warehouse at 2145 Norwood Street Lenoir, NC. If you have donations, please contact the warehouse at crdp@caldwellcountync.org or call 828-426-8398.

Several websites have been established to give people access to information:

• Debris removal begins Monday, October 7. For more information, visit https://www.caldwellcountync.org/494/Helene

• For up-to-date road closures in Caldwell County and Western NC, visit https://drivenc.gov/

• To help Caldwell County know the extent of damage, complete the county’s damage assessment form at https://nc-caldwellcounty.civicplus.com/494/Helene

• A volunteer application form is on the County website to assist in responding to damaged areas https://caldwellcountync.org/497/Volunteer