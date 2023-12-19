Caldwell County Offices Closed for Christmas and New Year

LENOIR, NC (December 18, 2023) ⇒ Caldwell County offices will be closed Monday, December 25 through Wednesday, December 27, for Christmas. Offices will be open on Thursday, December 28, and Friday, December 29.

Offices will be closed on Monday, January 1, in recognition of New Year’s Day. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 2.

Convenience sites will be closed on Monday, December 25, for Christmas and Monday, January 1, for New Year’s Day. Otherwise, the sites will operate on their regular schedules.