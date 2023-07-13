Caldwell County Implements New Alert System 

LENOIR, NC (July 13, 2023) ⇒ Caldwell County has partnered with CivicPlus® to implement a new alert system that can issue urgent notifications, emergency instructions, warnings, and routine communications to subscribed residents via email, text message, and voicemail.

“Our new system gives us the flexibility to get the right message to the right people at the right time,” said Emergency Management Division Chief Vic Misenheimer. “When resident subscribe, they can choose which messages they wish to receive and how they want to receive those messages.”

In a local emergency, community members subscribed to the CivicPlus system will benefit from immediate, actionable information and instructions sent via their preferred notification channel.

“CivicPlus is built on designing innovative solutions for local governments,” said Cari Tate, CivicPlus Solutions Director. “We continually invest in our products, such as our Mass Notification software, to strengthen and transform how governments serve and communicate with their residents. We are proud to partner with Caldwell County to help them accomplish their public safety goals.”

To sign up for the county’s new emergency alert system, visit caldwellcountync.org and click on “Alerts and Notifications.”

Residents who subscribed to the previous alert system may already be in the new system. They can check their profile by clicking on “Update My Profile.”

