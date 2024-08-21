Caldwell County Honored with Excellence in Innovation Award for Workforce Wednesdays Program

Post Views: 7

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (August 21, 2024) ⇒ Caldwell County is thrilled to announce that our “Workforce Wednesdays: Connecting Careers to the Classroom” program has been honored with an Excellence in Innovation Award by the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners (NCACC) in partnership with Civic Federal Credit Union. Out of over 60 applicants, Caldwell County is one of just 14 projects recognized for demonstrating innovative solutions and cost/resource savings for counties across North Carolina.

The Excellence in Innovation Awards celebrate the dedication and creativity of county employees who have developed and implemented successful programs in 2023. These programs significantly enhance the services delivered to citizens and are recognized in four key categories:

– General Government

– Human Services

– Public Information/Participation

– Intergovernmental Collaboration

Caldwell County’s award-winning “Workforce Wednesdays” initiative was developed collaboratively by Caldwell County Economic Development, Caldwell County Schools, and Caldwell County Community College. This professional development program for teachers addresses a significant gap in understanding between the community and local industrial employers. It provides educators with data-supported evidence of high-growth, high-wage careers available in Caldwell County and demonstrates a clear path from post-secondary education to promising jobs through the local community college system.

Caldwell County Commissioner Michael LaBrose emphasized the critical role teachers and school counselors play in shaping the next generation. “By equipping educators with up-to-date knowledge of industry workforce needs, we empower them to connect educational principles with real-world applications. This not only enhances classroom learning but also broadens students’ horizons, helping them see a world of opportunities – some right here in their own community.”

Kelly Caswell, a teacher who participated in the first cohort of Workforce Wednesdays, shared her excitement: “This was truly inspiring. I’ve shared it with my students, colleagues, friends, and family. It was like a series of eye-opening events that made me aware of so many opportunities right here in my backyard. From puppies to pipettes, I’ve enjoyed all the thoughtful planning put into this event. Why move anywhere else when so many big industries are starting to come back here.”

By equipping educators and school administrators with up-to-date knowledge about current and future workforce needs, Workforce Wednesdays ensures that they can guide students toward successful and fulfilling careers. This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality services and driving positive change in our community.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized with an Excellence in Innovation Award,” said Caldwell County Commissioner Donnie Potter, “This honor highlights the innovative spirit and dedication of our county employees and community partners, and we are excited to continue fostering such impactful initiatives for the benefit of our residents.”

For more information about the Excellence in Innovation Awards and the NCACC Annual Conference, please visit ncacc.org or contact Ashley Bolick, Caldwell County Economic Development Director.

About NCACC:

The North Carolina Association of County Commissioners (NCACC) is the official voice of all 100 counties on issues being considered by the General Assembly, Congress, and federal and state agencies. The NCACC promotes and provides training, education, and leadership development opportunities for county commissioners and county staff.

About Civic Federal Credit Union:

Civic Federal Credit Union is committed to serving communities and improving the lives of individuals through innovative financial solutions and community support.