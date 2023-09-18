Caldwell County Historical Society and Caldwell Heritage Museum Presents Nora Brooks

LENOIR, NC (September 18, 2023) ⇒ Please join us on Thursday, 21 September 2023 at 6:30 p.m. as Caldwell County Historical Society and Caldwell Heritage Museum bring Nora Brooks to you as she performs Mrs. Abigail Adams. If you have seen Ms. Brooks in the past, you know you are in for a treat!

Nora is a native of Union County, NC, and holds a BS in the Administration of Criminal Justice from UNC-Chapel Hill, along with a teaching license from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. She retired from Union County Public Schools in July 2011, after 26 years of teaching AP US History, Civil War History and Revolutionary War History. She has been presenting historical drama since 1996. Among her first characters was Mildred Childe Lee, youngest daughter of General Robert E. Lee. She then developed the character of Anna Morrison Jackson, widow of Stonewall Jackson (2001); she later added Julia Dent Grant in 2009.

Brooks has performed throughout North and South Carolina, Virginia, and eastern Tennessee for various groups and interests, as well as various heritage groups such as the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Doors will open at 6:00. Light refreshments will be provided after the performance. A flyer is attached for your convenience.

The museum is located at 112 Vaiden Street SW, Lenoir. We can be reached at 828-758-4004 or via email at caldwellheritagemuseum1841@gmail.com.

We look forward to having you join us.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

