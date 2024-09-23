Caldwell County Health Department Flu Drive Thru

Post Views: 7

LENOIR, NC (September 23, 2024) ⇒ The Caldwell County Health Department will be holding a Flu Drive-Thru Clinic on Friday, October 11th, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the front parking lot of the Health Department.

The Health Department accepts most insurance plans, including Medicare Part B, Medicaid, and private insurance. Attendees are asked to bring a copy of both the front and back of their insurance card. For individuals without insurance, the flu vaccine will be available for $40 for regular flu and $75 dollars for high dose if ages 65 and older. Cash and check payments will be accepted.

To expedite the process, flu consent forms are available online at www.caldwellcountync.org/documentcenter and can be completed prior to arriving at the clinic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), receiving a flu vaccination is the most effective method of protecting yourself and those around you from the flu. The Caldwell County Health Department encourages the community to take advantage of this convenient, drive-thru option to receive the flu shot.

For additional information about the clinic, please contact the Caldwell County Health Department at 828-426-8461.