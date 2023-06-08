Caldwell County Health Department Awarded Reaccreditation

LENOIR, NC (June 7, 2023) — Caldwell County Health Department was recently awarded reaccreditation by the North Carolina Local Health Department Accreditation Board.

“During ‘normal’ times, such an achievement is notable, but given the pandemic response of the past few years, your agency’s commitment to accreditation success is even more impressive,” said Amy Belflower Thomas, MHA, MSPH, CPH, Administrator for the NC Local Health Department Accreditation Program.

The state accreditation process includes three major components – a self-assessment completed by the agency, a site visit by a multidisciplinary team of peers to review performance standards, and determination of accreditation status by an independent Accreditation Board comprised of state and local public health officials, Board of Health members, County Commissioners, and public members.

Caldwell County Health Department showed competency in 143 of the 147 benchmarks. “Our score reflects the dedication and hard work of our staff,” said Caldwell County Health Director Anna Martin. “I am proud of all they have accomplished, particularly as we have moved through the pandemic.”

The NC Local Health Department Accreditation program is a collaboration of the North Carolina Institute for Public Health (part of the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill), the North Carolina Association of Local Health Directors, and the North Carolina Division of Public Health (part of the NC Department of Health and Human Services).

To learn more about the Caldwell County Health Department, visit their website at www.caldwellcountync.org, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

