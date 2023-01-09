Caldwell County Emergency Services Experiences Record Number of Calls

LENOIR, NC (January 9, 2023) — Caldwell County 911 Communications responded to a record number of calls over the holiday. From December 23 through January 1, dispatchers answered 3,599 administrative and 911 calls.

“This was the single busiest time span for call volume that the system has ever seen – especially for a non-precipitation related event,” explained Emergency Services Chief Dino DiBernardi.

During the period, EMS ran 778 calls and fire departments responded to 32 structure fires. Dispatch also received 172 utility calls, primarily for the county’s water departments due to the extremely cold temperatures.

“Our first responders and dispatchers are to be commended for their dedicated service during the holidays,” said DiBernardi. “They worked long hours to answer every call and make sure the needs of our citizens were met.”

Residents can help dispatchers and first responders by knowing when to call 911. Call 911 immediately in emergency situations, such as: a fire, a crime (especially one in progress), a car crash (particularly if someone is injured), or a medical emergency (for someone who is unconscious, gasping for air or not breathing, experiencing an allergic reaction, having chest pain, having uncontrollable bleeding, or any other symptoms that require immediate medical attention).

Do not call 911 for:

• Weather reports

• Power outages (call your utility company)

• Directions

• Directory assistance (call 411)

• Keys only locked in vehicle, unless someone is locked inside

• Nuisance animals

• Road Conditions (call 511)

