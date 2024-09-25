Caldwell County Declares State of Emergency

Post Views: 22

LENOIR, NC (September 25, 2024) ⇒ Caldwell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Randy Church has declared a State of Emergency for Caldwell County effective at noon today (September 25), in preparation for Tropical Storm Helene for the county.

Emergency Services Director Trevor Key explains, “This declaration has been made in preparation for the potential impacts Tropical Storm Helene could have on Caldwell County; this is in no way a reason for panic or worry. This will simply allow the Department of Emergency Services to implement and function under the County’s Emergency Operations Plan and will also assist in obtaining any resources that may be needed.”

County officials encourage citizens to monitor their local weather channels and to follow the Caldwell County and Caldwell County Emergency Services Facebook pages for up-to-date information and important information on how to best prepare for its potential impact.

Caldwell County Emergency Services has been actively engaged in the preparation and response to the impending weather system and continues to work closely with other local and State officials in an attempt to lessen the effects on services provided to the citizens and visitors of Caldwell County.

Caldwell County Emergency Services reminds residents to:

• Have enough food, water and medicine on hand at all times to last you at least 3 days in the case of an emergency. Be sure to have batteries, blankets, flashlights, first aid kit, rubber boots, rubber gloves, and a NOAA Weather Radio or other battery-operated radio easily available.

• Always be aware that the roadbed under flood waters may be severely damaged. NEVER drive around road barriers or through flooded roadways. It is not only illegal, it’s unwise.

• Remember a mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.

• Emergency Services also reminds citizens not to call 911 for power outages. Residents should call their power provider.

→ Duke Energy 1-800-POWERON (769-3766)

→ Blue Ridge Energies 1-800-448-2383

→ Granite Falls Electric 828-396-3358

→ Rutherford Electric 1-800-228-9756

The State of Emergency will remain in effect until officials recommend that a declaration to terminate the State of Emergency is made.