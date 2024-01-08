Caldwell County Declares State of Emergency 

LENOIR, NC (January 8, 2024) ⇒ Caldwell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Randy Church has declared a State of Emergency for Caldwell County effective tonight (January 8) at 6 p.m. in preparation for the winter storm predicted for the county.

Emergency Services Director Dino DiBernardi explains, “This declaration has been made in preparation for the potential impacts Winter Storm Finn could have on Caldwell County; this is in no way a reason for panic or worry. This will simply allow the Department of Emergency Services to implement and function under the County’s Emergency Operations Plan and will also assist in obtaining any resources that may be needed.”

County officials encourage citizens to monitor their local weather channels and to follow the Caldwell County and Caldwell County Emergency Services Facebook pages for up-to-date information and important information on how to best prepare for its potential impact.

Because of the inclement weather, Caldwell County office buildings will be closed on Tuesday, January 9.

Caldwell County Emergency Services has been actively engaged in the preparation and response to the impending weather system and continues to work closely with other local and State officials in an attempt to lessen the effects on services provided to the citizens and visitors of Caldwell County.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect until officials recommend that a declaration to terminate the State of Emergency is made.