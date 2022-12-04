Caldwell County Artists Awarded Artist Support Grant

LENOIR, NC (December 2, 2022) — The Caldwell Arts Council is proud to announce that Caldwell County artists, all of whom are Lenoir residents, were recently awarded 2022-2023 Artist Support Grants.

Jeremy and Rebecca Buckholtz create unique Norse, Celtic and Viking inspired art and will use the funds as a technology investment to develop and boost online platforms. Deborah Burns, who works in stained glass and resin, is planning studio improvements and a software purchase. Woodworker Matthew Pope will purchase equipment that will increase productivity, and painter Waitsel Smith will attend workshops that will expand his visual art skills.

This highly competitive grant program provides professional and artistic development for emerging and established artists who spend a significant portion of their time creating art in all genres. Funding covers projects that take the artists to the next professional level to create work, improve business operations, and/or bring work to new audiences.

Sponsored by a six-county consortium of arts councils and organizations, the Artist Support Grants are made possible with funds from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Additional funds are contributed by the Caldwell Arts Council, United Arts Council of Catawba County, Burke Arts Council and Rock School Foundation in Burke County, Hiddenite Center in Alexander County, Iredell Arts Council, and the McDowell Arts Council Association. Grant awards are based on recommendations submitted by artist peer panelists from each of the six member counties.

For further information, contact the Caldwell Arts Council at 828-754-2486 or office@caldwellarts.com.

