Caldwell County AMOREM Good Grief Meal to Be Held July 11

BOONE, NC (June 19, 2024) ⇒ AMOREM will hold its next monthly Good Grief Meal at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 11, at Anywhere’z Fine, 112 Legion Rd., Hudson. The informal time of food and fellowship is open to anyone who is experiencing grief and loss. The meal is a Dutch treat.

The Good Grief Meal is sponsored through Ashewood Grief and Counseling Services, grief support services of AMOREM, and is one of many opportunities offered to help individuals of all ages and families cope with the loss of their loved ones. Because of the generous support of our community and the belief that grief support services improve quality of life, AMOREM offers community grief support services to anyone who needs help in coping with grief. For more information about the upcoming Good Grief Meal or other grief support services, call 828.754.0101, or visit www.amoremsupport.org.