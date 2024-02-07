Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News

LENOIR, NC (February 7, 2024) ⇒ The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication, please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week.

Please register by Friday, February 16. To register for February’s Lunch and Learn please call 828-758-4081, email office@caldwellbaptist.org, or click here to register online.

Please register by Friday, March 15. To register for March’s Lunch and Learn please call 828-758-4081, email office@caldwellbaptist.org, or click here to register online.

CHURCH NEWS

Sunday, February 11 (9:00 AM): College Avenue Baptist Church will host a free community breakfast in the church fellowship hall. The worship service will follow the breakfast and will include a puppet show for children. There will be an adult bible study time after the worship service. Everyone is welcome! The church is located at 1201 College Avenue, SW, Lenoir, NC. For more information call the church office Monday through Thursday 9:00AM- 12:00PM at 828-754-6482 or go to the church website at www.cabclenoir.org.

Saturday February 24 (4:00 PM): Dudley Shoals Baptist Church will host The Wilmington Celebration Choir. The Choir will begin at 4:00 PM, and there will be a dinner at 6:00 PM. Dinner will be their famous chicken pot pie and carry-out options will be available. Cost is $25 per ticket. For more information click here.

2024 Calendars are now available for pick up at the Baptist Center. Come by and pick up your copy at 208 Nuway Circle Lenoir.

Join Union Grove Baptist Church each month on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday for their “Bags of Blessings” Food Ministry Distribution. The event starts at 5:00 PM and lasts until 7:00 PM. Everyone is welcome! If it is your first-time participation, please bring a photo id with current address. The goal is to serve between 250-500 families.

Join Poovey’s Chapel Baptist Church on the last Saturday of each month for their Food Pantry and Clothes Closet event. The event will begin at 10 AM and conclude at 11 AM. They will have a convenient drive-thru service for the food pantry, and once you have received your food, you are welcome to explore the clothes closet inside. This event is open to everyone, and if it’s your first time joining, kindly remember to bring a photo ID with your current address. The church is located a 2822 Pooveys Chapel Rd, Hudson, NC 28638.

COMMUNITY NEWS

Baptist on Mission Region Rallies: As a reminder there are rallies all across the state. These rallies (10 of them) will highlight the variety of opportunities NC Baptists have to be involved in missions across our state, in our nation, and around the world. Featured will be worship, testimony, mission video, and a prayer time for missions. These rallies are for men, women and youth- everyone interested in missions is encouraged to attend. A main focus of these rallies will be state, national, international partnerships and projects (including Disaster Relief) and the NC Missions Offering. A meal is provided for the NC Mission Rallies at no charge.

Region 7: Monday, February 26 5:45 PM – 8:30 PM at Enon Baptist Church. To register or for more information click here.

Region 8: Thursday, February 22 5:45 PM – 8:30 PM at First Baptist Church Morganton. To register or for more information click here.

Dear Caldwell Baptist. As you know we have 5 opportunities for training in all the ministries of Disaster Response (Jacksonville, Raleigh, Huntersville, Forest City and Dillsboro). Would you consider inviting or encouraging people from your church, bible study groups, Sunday school classes, small groups, men’s/women’s/youth groups, etc. to come to training and get involved in Disaster Response? This video will show you what DR is all about and is a good resource to show to others. You can register by clicking here.

Caldwell Volunteers to Ft. Caswell Baptist Assembly March 3-8 and 10-15, 2024. See Terry Barnes to volunteer or call 828-320-2362.

The Lenoir Senior Center’s Songbirds are seeking new members. This group sings at area nursing homes every Tuesday morning September-May. If you are interested in joining this group, please call the Senior Center at

(828) 758-2883.

Baptists on Mission is in need of large cargo trailers in any condition. If you have one that you would like to donate, please call 919-459-5606.

NC Baptist will be hosting a disciple making conference. Click here for more information.

Available Positions