Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News

Crest View Baptist Church has sixty-five wooden chairs to give away. If any church would like more information, please contact Buddy Davis at 828-757-3061 or davisbuddyjudy@gmail.com. To view what the chairs look like click here.

2024 Calendars are now available for pick up at the Baptist Center. Come by and pick up your copy at 208 Nuway Circle Lenoir.

Join Union Grove Baptist Church each month on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday for their “Bags of Blessings” Food Ministry Distribution. The event starts at 5:00 PM and lasts until 7:00 PM. Everyone is welcome! If it is your first-time participation, please bring a photo id with current address. The goal is to serve between 250-500 families.

Join Poovey’s Chapel Baptist Church on the last Saturday of each month for their Food Pantry and Clothes Closet event. The event will begin at 10 AM and conclude at 11 AM. They will have a convenient drive-thru service for the food pantry, and once you have received your food, you are welcome to explore the clothes closet inside. This event is open to everyone, and if it’s your first time joining, kindly remember to bring a photo ID with your current address. The church is located a 2822 Pooveys Chapel Rd, Hudson, NC 28638.

Dear Caldwell Baptist. As you know we have 5 opportunities for training in all the ministries of Disaster Response (Jacksonville, Raleigh, Huntersville, Forest City and Dillsboro). Would you consider inviting or encouraging people from your church, bible study groups, Sunday school classes, small groups, men’s/women’s/youth groups, etc. to come to training and get involved in Disaster Response? This video will show you what DR is all about and is a good resource to show to others. You can register by clicking here.

Caldwell Volunteers to Ft. Caswell Baptist Assembly March 3-8 and 10-15, 2024. See Terry Barnes to volunteer or call 828-320-2362.

The Lenoir Senior Center’s Songbirds are seeking new members. This group sings at area nursing homes every Tuesday morning September-May. If you are interested in joining this group, please call the Senior Center at (828) 758-2883.

Baptists on Mission is in need of large cargo trailers in any condition. If you have one that you would like to donate, please call 919-459-5606.

NC Baptist will be hosting a disciple making conference. Click here for more information.

