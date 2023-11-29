Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News

LENOIR, NC (November 29, 2023) ⇒ The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication, please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week.

CHURCH NEWS

2024 Calendars are now available for pick up at the Baptist Center. Come by and pick up your copy at 208 Nuway Circle Lenoir.

Join Union Grove Baptist Church each month on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday for their “Bags of Blessings” Food Ministry Distribution. The event starts at 5:00 PM and lasts until 7:00 PM. Everyone is welcome! If it is your first-time participation, please bring a photo id with current address. The goal is to serve between 250-500 families.

COMMUNITY NEWS

December 3-8 is the week of prayer for international missions and Lottie Moon Christmas offering.

Watauga Baptist Church is hosting a Women’s Conference on Saturday December 9th from 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM. The conference theme is Prepare Him Room featuring Kristi McLelland. The church is located at 10781 NC 105, Banner Elk, NC.

The Lenoir Senior Center’s Songbirds are seeking new members. This group sings at area nursing homes every Tuesday morning September-May. If you are interested in joining this group, please call the Senior Center at (828) 758-2883.

Baptists on Mission is in need of large cargo trailers in any condition. If you have one that you would like to donate, please call 919-459-5606.

See below for upcoming events at Truett Conference Center.

Winter Youth Retreat January 2024

Marriage Matters February 2024

Church Renewal Journey, a ministry of NC Baptists on Mission, sponsors Awakening Weekends. These weekends help congregations to equip, commission, empower, and send by highlighting believers’ faith and their hopes for their church. For more information click here.

Fragrance Ministries will be hosting a women’s night out featuring Cathy Schwartz on January 18, 2024, at 6:30PM. Tickets will be $20.00. For more information or to purchase tickets click here.

Baptists on Mission Together Opportunities 2024

April 5-6: Hickory Grove Baptist Church, Charlotte, NC will host the 2024 Baptist Missions Conference: Living Sent, Every Christian Is A Missionary. For cost, and more information click here.

August 3-10: Baptists on Mission invite churches to sign up for ServeNC. Click here to get suggestions for how you can serve. Click here to sign up. After you sign up you will receive an email telling you that you can order t-shirts and other materials. Every church can receive 3 FREE ServNC t-shirts. They ask that you reserve the week of August 3-10 to serve your community. For more information about the serving week click here.

AVAILABLE POSITIONS

Mount Zion Baptist Church, Hudson is seeking a full-time Senior Pastor. Please click on the link for more information and how to apply. Deadline to receive resumes is December 15, 2023.

Baton Baptist Church is accepting resumes for a Senior Pastor. All resumes can be emailed to the church or mailed to 4491 Hickory Nut Ridge Rd, Hudson NC 28638.

College Avenue Baptist Church in Lenoir, NC, is seeking a part-time pastor. College Avenue Church is a small congregation affiliated with the Caldwell Baptist Association and the North Carolina Baptist Convention. We endorse the 1963 Baptist Faith and Message statement. If you feel God leading you to explore serving at College Avenue Church, please send your resume to CABCvisit.@gmail.com.

Enon Baptist Church is seeking a full-time Senior Pastor. Candidate must be a master’s graduate of an accredited seminary or divinity school; ordained and licensed as a Southern Baptist minister fully endorsing the Baptist Faith and Message; and have a minimum of six years’ experience as a Senior Pastor. Resumes to be mailed to Pastor Search Committee, Enon Baptist Church, PO Box 33, East Bend NC 27018 or emailed to PastorSearch@enonbaptist.org.

Union Grove Baptist Church is seeking to fill their pianist position. If interested, please contact Mike Watson 828-302-6213 for a job description and additional information.

Mountain Grove is seeking a Senior Pastor. For more information click here.

Samaritan’s Purse is looking to hire 150+ seasonal workers for this year’s Operation Christmas Child shoebox ministry. To apply and for more information click here.

Center Grove Baptist Church in Hudson is seeking a part-time Children and Youth Ministry Leader. Please email your resume and three references. For more information and a list of responsibilities click here.

Lower Creek Baptist Church is searching for a part-time choir director. The position is five hours a week for practice and Sunday morning service. If interested, please contact the church office at 828-758-2315.

First Baptist Church of Lenoir currently has an open position for an afternoon care assistant teacher for their preschool. Hours would be from 12:00-5:30 PM. If interested contact Audrey Bentley at 754-2952 or email.

Clover Baptist Church is seeking a Senior Pastor. Resumes may be emailed to carol@cloverbaptistchurch.com or mailed to Clover Baptist Church, Attn: Pastor Search Committee, 100 Pinewood Road, Granite Falls, NC 28630.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, Hudson is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor of Families, Youth, and Children. Please click on the link for more information and how to apply. Deadline to receive resumes is May 12, 2023.

Setzer Creek Baptist Church is in search of a full-time pastor. Please send resume to Setzer Creek Baptist Church, Search Committee, PO Box 449, Patterson, NC 28661.

Barnardsville Baptist Church, Barnardsville is seeking a bi-vocational pastor. To apply send your resume, salvation testimony, call to the ministry testimony, and cover letter to Barnardsville Baptist Church, Pastoral Search Committee, PO Box 8, Barnardsville, NC 28709.

