Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News

CHURCH NEWS

Mulberry Baptist Church is hosting a fall revival Sunday, October 15 through Wednesday, October 18. Rev. James Wilfong will bring the message Sunday at 6:00PM and Monday at 7:00PM. Rev. Steve Parker will bring the message Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 7:00PM. Everyone is welcome!

Oak Grove Baptist Church of Granite Falls, NC will host a Trunk or Treat celebration on Tuesday, October 31 from 6PM-8PM.

Saturday, November 4th from 9:00-12:00 Lakeview Baptist Church will be collecting bookbags for the Appalachian Coalfields Christmas Outreach. If you have any questions, please refer to the Baptist on Missions website or call Miranda Denning at (828) 394-9713.

Join Union Grove Baptist Church each month on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday for their “Bags of Blessings” Food Ministry Distribution. The event starts at 5:00 PM and lasts until 7:00 PM. Everyone is welcome! If it is your first-time participation, please bring a photo id with current address. The goal is to serve between 250-500 families.

COMMUNITY NEWS

Baptist on Mission is seeking volunteers to serve at the North Carolina State Fair October 12-22, 2023. We encourage you to sign up as many times as you are able and recruit others to join you. Volunteers may choose one or both shifts with breaks: Frist Shift: 10AM-4:30PM Second Shift: 4:30PM-11:30 PM. Volunteers are welcome to bring their own food and drinks into the fair. Free admission to the fair and free parking on the day of your shift. Volunteer will receive a voucher for free admission to the fair for one additional day. On the day of your shift there will be lots of walking to get from the parking lot to the central meeting area for training. As well, getting in and out of the ticket booth is not conducive to those that have mobility challenges.

Call Tracey Ford (919) 459-5606 with any questions.

Caldwell Correctional Center Community Resource Council will be hosting a BBQ Fundraiser on Saturday, October 28th 11:00AM-4:00PM. Plates will be $10 each, and will include: Chopped BBQ, Slaw, Baked Beans, and a Dessert. The fundraiser will be at Redwood Park 470 Redwood St. Hudson, NC 28638. If you have any questions, please call 828-726- 2509.

The Lenoir Senior Center’s Songbirds are seeking new members. This group sings at area nursing homes every Tuesday morning September-May. If you are interested in joining this group, please call the Senior Center at (828) 758-2883.

Baptists on Mission is in need of large cargo trailers in any condition. If you have one that you would like to donate, please call 919-459-5606.

Click on the link for upcoming Unifour Christian Ministries events.

Kairos Prison Ministry will be having training events for volunteers who would like to assist with this ministry. The dates are as follows:

October 14th at Concord Baptist Church, Granite Falls NC

For more information send an email or call 828-455-2901.

Woman’s Missionary Union of North Carolina is hosting a youth retreat at Ridgecrest October 20-22. It will be for boys’ and girls’ grades 6th-12th. Registration is open until October 13, 2023. Click here for more information, and to register.

The Virginia Church Library Association is having a fall conference, Celebrating 65 years of VCLA on Saturday October 21st in the Richmond area. For more details click here.

Fragrance Ministries Women’s Night Out November 2, 2023. It will be held at the LeGrand Center in Shelby NC. The speaker will be Kaitlyn Fielder. Lindy Bryson will lead the Praise and Worship. The event will include vendors, a meal, door prizes, and lots of fun! To order tickets click here.

NCBAM will be selling Fraser Fir wreaths. All proceeds benefit Rampin’ Up 2024. Order by November 3, and pick up November 28 at NCBAM in Thomasville. Click here to order.

The North Carolina Baptist Ministry Assistants Conference will be held at Caraway Conference Center November 13-15. The theme is “Relax, Refresh, Renew”. The guest speaker will be Lori Jarvis and the worship leader Ashley Rouselle, both from Hudson First Baptist Church. For more information and to register click on the link.

See below for upcoming events at Truett Conference Center.

Forged Man Camp November 2023

Winter Youth Retreat January 2024

Marriage Matters February 2024

Baptist Men on Mission are inviting all men to an evening of fellowship that will include supper, followed by a time of worship, testimony, spiritual encouragement, missions, and prayer. Join others from Region 7 on Monday November 20, at Highland Park Baptist Church in Mount Airy, NC as we pursue being the men God created us to be! These rallies provide a time of meaningful worship and great fellowship, as well as inspiration to strengthen ministry to men in the local church. Meal begins at 6:15 pm. Program is from 7:00-8:30 pm. Cost is $5 per man and helps cover the cost of the meal. Every man and his pastor are encouraged to attend! Registration is required. Register and pay online – or – call Melanie Crawford at the Baptist on Mission Office at 919-459-5607 and provide a credit card. We hope to see you and your men there!

Church Renewal Journey, a ministry of NC Baptists on Mission, sponsors Awakening Weekends. These weekends help congregations to equip, commission, empower, and send by highlighting believers’ faith and their hopes for their church. For more information click here.

AVAILABLE POSITIONS

Mount Zion Baptist Church, Hudson is seeking a full-time Senior Pastor. Please click on the link for more information and how to apply. Deadline to receive resumes is December 15, 2023.

Baton Baptist Church is accepting resumes for a Senior Pastor. All resumes can be emailed to the church or mailed to 4491 Hickory Nut Ridge Rd, Hudson NC 28638.

College Avenue Baptist Church in Lenoir, NC, is seeking a part-time pastor. College Avenue Church is a small congregation affiliated with the Caldwell Baptist Association and the North Carolina Baptist Convention. We endorse the 1963 Baptist Faith and Message statement. If you feel God leading you to explore serving at College Avenue Church, please send your resume to CABCvisit.@gmail.com.

Enon Baptist Church is seeking a full-time Senior Pastor. Candidate must be a master’s graduate of an accredited seminary or divinity school; ordained and licensed as a Southern Baptist minister fully endorsing the Baptist Faith and Message; and have a minimum of six years’ experience as a Senior Pastor. Resumes to be mailed to Pastor Search Committee, Enon Baptist Church, PO Box 33, East Bend NC 27018 or emailed to PastorSearch@enonbaptist.org.

Union Grove Baptist Church is seeking to fill their pianist position. If interested, please contact Mike Watson 828-302-6213 for a job description and additional information.

Mountain Grove is seeking a Senior Pastor. For more information click here.

Samaritan’s Purse is looking to hire 150+ seasonal workers for this year’s Operation Christmas Child shoebox ministry. To apply and for more information click here.

Center Grove Baptist Church in Hudson is seeking a part-time Children and Youth Ministry Leader. Please email your resume and three references. For more information and a list of responsibilities click here.

Lower Creek Baptist Church is searching for a part-time choir director. The position is five hours a week for practice and Sunday morning service. If interested, please contact the church office at 828-758-2315.

First Baptist Church of Lenoir currently has an open position for an afternoon care assistant teacher for their preschool. Hours would be from 12:00-5:30 PM. If interested contact Audrey Bentley at 754-2952 or email.

Clover Baptist Church is seeking a Senior Pastor. Resumes may be emailed to carol@cloverbaptistchurch.com or mailed to Clover Baptist Church, Attn: Pastor Search Committee, 100 Pinewood Road, Granite Falls, NC 28630.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, Hudson is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor of Families, Youth, and Children. Please click on the link for more information and how to apply. Deadline to receive resumes is May 12, 2023.

Setzer Creek Baptist Church is in search of a full-time pastor. Please send resume to Setzer Creek Baptist Church, Search Committee, PO Box 449, Patterson, NC 28661.

Barnardsville Baptist Church, Barnardsville is seeking a bi-vocational pastor. To apply send your resume, salvation testimony, call to the ministry testimony, and cover letter to Barnardsville Baptist Church, Pastoral Search Committee, PO Box 8, Barnardsville, NC 28709.

