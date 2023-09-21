Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News

LENOIR, NC (September 20, 2023) ⇒ The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication, please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week.

CHURCH NEWS

Mulberry Baptist Church will be hosting the Rogers Family for an evening of worship through music on Saturday, September 23rd at 6:00PM. There will be no charge for admission, but a collection will be taken for the singers. Food and fellowship will follow the service.

Grandview Park Baptist church will be having a homecoming service on Sunday, September 24, 2023. Sunday School will start at 10:00AM. Worship service will start at 10:45AM. The Phillips Family will be singing, and a meal and fellowship will be after the service.

A church has been gifted twelve gallons of hand sanitizer, manufactured by Neptune Wellness Solutions. If your church is interested in any of this hand sanitizer, please contact the Caldwell Baptist Association at 828-758-4081 or email.

Join Union Grove Baptist Church each month on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday for their “Bags of Blessings” Food Ministry Distribution. The event starts at 5:00 PM and lasts until 7:00 PM. Everyone is welcome! If it is your first-time participation, please bring a photo id with your current address. The goal is to serve between 250-500 families.

COMMUNITY NEWS

The Lenoir Senior Center’s Songbirds are seeking new members. This group sings at area nursing homes every Tuesday morning September-May. If you are interested in joining this group, please call the Senior Center at (828) 758-2883.

Baptists on Mission is in need of large cargo trailers in any condition. If you have one that you would like to donate, please call 919-459-5606.

Click on the link for upcoming Unifour Christian Ministries events.

Kairos Prison Ministry will be having training events for volunteers who would like to assist with this ministry. The dates are as follows:

September 30th at Western Avenue Baptist Church, Statesville NC

October 14th at Concord Baptist Church, Granite Falls NC

For more information send an email or call 828-455-2901.

Baptist Children’s Homes (BCH) will be having their Saturday One-Day Missions event in September. This is an opportunity for your church to help with projects at one of the BCH ministry locations. Dates and locations are listed below. Registration is from 8:30-9:00am. Projects are from 9:00 to noon with lunch served and optional tours available afterwards.

September 23: Camp Duncan, Aberdeen

September 23: Mills Home, Thomasville

Wake Forest University Faith and Family Weekend will be 9/22-9/24. Tickets for the game on the 23rd will be $15 each. For more information click here.

WMU NC is committed to helping leaders feel equipped to lead in their churches and communities. ABOUND is their annual leadership training focused on encouraging and equipping leaders to live out their specific ministry callings within their churches and communities. Leaders hear from trained speakers and a wide variety of workshop sessions are available, from WMU age-level mission groups to spiritual development sessions. It’s a time for leaders to network and fellowship with one another, gain fresh ideas, and receive new resources. This training will take place at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church in Granite Falls on Saturday, September 23 from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM. The cost is $15.00 and includes a copy of the 2023-2024 Missions Leader Planning Guide. Please click on the link for more information and to register.

Free wheelchair ramp construction training will be held on September 23 at NCBAM, 201-A Idol Street, Thomasville from 9:30-11:30 am. The training will be provided by Baptists on Mission and sponsored by NCBAM. To register click on the link.

On Saturday September 30, 2023, in Apex NC, the NC Baptist State Convention will be offering a Renewing Worship EXPO. The event will provide training for most everyone in your churches’ worship ministries. There will be general sessions of worship and inspiration along with around 45 breakout classes. For more information click here.

Woman’s Missionary Union of North Carolina is hosting a youth retreat at Ridgecrest October 20-22. It will be for boys and girls grades 6th-12th. Registration is open until October 13, 2023. Click here for more information, and to register.

The Virginia Church Library Association is having a fall conference, Celebrating 65 years of VCLA on Saturday October 21st in the Richmond area. For more details click here.

For more information about Unifour Christian Ministries Events click here.

Fragrance Ministries Women’s Night Out November 2, 2023. It will be held at the LeGrand Center in Shelby NC. The speaker will be Kaitlyn Fielder. Lindy Bryson will lead the Praise and Worship. The event will include vendors, a meal, door prizes, and lots of fun! To order tickets click here.

NCBAM will be selling Fraser Fir wreaths. All proceeds benefit Rampin’ Up 2024. Order by November 3, and pick up November 28 at NCBAM in Thomasville. Click here to order.

The North Carolina Baptist Ministry Assistants Conference will be held at Caraway Conference Center November 13-15. The theme is “Relax, Refresh, Renew”. The guest speaker will be Lori Jarvis and the worship leader Ashley Rouselle, both from Hudson First Baptist Church. For more information and to register click on the link.

See below for upcoming events at Truett Conference Center.

Father & Son October 2023

Forged Man Camp November 2023

Winter Youth Retreat January 2024

Marriage Matters February 2024

Church Renewal Journey, a ministry of NC Baptists on Mission, sponsors Awakening Weekends. These weekends help congregations to equip, commission, empower, and send by highlighting believers’ faith and their hopes for their church. For more information click here.

AVAILABLE POSITIONS

Enon Baptist Church is seeking a full-time Senior Pastor. Candidate must be a master’s graduate of an accredited seminary or divinity school; ordained and licensed as a Southern Baptist minister fully endorsing the Baptist Faith and Message; and have a minimum of six years’ experience as a Senior Pastor. Resumes to be mailed to Pastor Search Committee, Enon Baptist Church, PO Box 33, East Bend NC 27018 or emailed to PastorSearch@enonbaptist.org.

Union Grove Baptist Church is seeking to fill their pianist position. If interested, please contact Mike Watson 828-302-6213 for a job description and additional information.

Mountain Grove is seeking a Senior Pastor. For more information click here.

Samaritan’s Purse is looking to hire 150+ seasonal workers for this year’s Operation Christmas Child shoebox ministry. To apply and for more information click here.

Center Grove Baptist Church in Hudson is seeking a part-time Children and Youth Ministry Leader. Please email your resume and three references. For more information and a list of responsibilities click here.

Lower Creek Baptist Church is searching for a part-time choir director. The position is five hours a week for practice and Sunday morning service. If interested, please contact the church office at 828-758-2315.

First Baptist Church of Lenoir currently has an open position for an afternoon care assistant teacher for their preschool. The hours would be from 12:00-5:30 PM. If interested contact Audrey Bentley at 754-2952 or email.

Clover Baptist Church is seeking a Senior Pastor. Resumes may be emailed to carol@cloverbaptistchurch.com or mailed to Clover Baptist Church, Attn: Pastor Search Committee, 100 Pinewood Road, Granite Falls, NC 28630.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, Hudson is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor of Families, Youth, and Children. Please click on the link for more information and how to apply. Deadline to receive resumes is May 12, 2023.

Setzer Creek Baptist Church is in search of a full-time pastor. Please send resume to Setzer Creek Baptist Church, Search Committee, PO Box 449, Patterson, NC 28661.

Barnardsville Baptist Church, Barnardsville is seeking a bi-vocational pastor. To apply send your resume, salvation testimony, call to the ministry testimony, and cover letter to Barnardsville Baptist Church, Pastoral Search Committee, PO Box 8, Barnardsville, NC 28709.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

