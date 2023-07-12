Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News

LENOIR, NC (July 12, 2023) ⇒ The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication, please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week.

CHURCH NEWS

Mulberry Baptist Church will host The Gospelaires Trio from Mooresville on Saturday, July 22 at 6:00 pm. Everyone is invited and a love offering will be taken. After the service, food and fellowship will be available to all. Hope to see you there.

Quintell Hill, BSCNC current president, will be preaching at Day 3 Church in Granite Falls at their Bible Conference August 6-9. On Sunday, August 6 the services begin at 9:00am, 10:30am and 6:30pm. Services begin at 6:30pm Monday, August 7 through Wednesday, August 9.

Poovey’s Chapel Baptist Church is opening Pine Mountain Academy & Preschool in the upcoming school year 2023-2024. Preschool ages 2.5-5 years old. The Pine Mountain Academy K-8th Grade. We have open student & employment opportunities. Applications can be found on our website. pinemtnacademy.com.

VBS NEWS

Hudson First Baptist Church, 345 Main Street, Hudson

July 16-19, 6:00-8:30pm, Theme: Ready, Set, Move: Follow Jesus Here, There and Everywhere!, Ages Pre-Rising 6th Grade, Bible stories, games, crafts, food and fun, For more information and to Pre-register click on the link.

Yadkin Baptist Church, 2044 Roby Martin Road, Patterson

July 23-27, 6:00-8:00pm, Meals provided nightly, Theme: Keeper of the Kingdom: God gives us His armor to help us stand strong in the battle for truth, Ages 3 years to 5th grade, click on the link to register.

Central Baptist Church, 311 Connelly Springs Road, Lenoir

July 27-28, 6:30-8:30pm, July 29, 9:00am-1:00pm, Cookout for students, parents, and volunteers to follow on Saturday, Theme: “Stellar: Let Jesus’ Light Shine!”

Friendship Baptist Church, 4676 Horseshoe Bend Road, Hudson

July 30-August 3, 6:00-8:35pm, Commencement: August 4, 6:00pm, Theme: Twists and Turns

COMMUNITY NEWS

Urgently Needed: At least 2 women to go on a Hands-on Missions Team to Brazil September 30 – October 10, 2023. They will be doing Bible Clubs for children, strengthening women in the church with friendship and mentoring, and assisting the church with evangelizing their community. Additional men are welcome but the team of 8-10 men desperately needs a couple of women for ministry to the women in the church. Must sign up by July 15. For more details contact Lewis Miller (828-381-1687).

Fragrance Ministries is sponsoring a Women’s Night Out featuring guest speaker, Holly Myers. The event will be held at the LeGrand Conference Center in Shelby, NC on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Baptists on Mission will hold a Region 7 Mission Rally on Thursday, August 24 at Greater Vision Baptist Church in Millers Creek. There will be worship, short testimonies, mission videos, and a prayer time for missions. A meal will be provided at no charge, but reservations are necessary. Must register by August 18 by clicking on the link. The meal will begin at 5:45 pm, followed by the program from 6:50 to 8:30 pm.

North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry (NCBAM) will be having a fundraiser on September 9, 9am-4pm on the Mills Home Campus in Thomasville. This artisan event will feature North Carolina’s finest crafters, food vendors, and live music. Click on the link to purchase tickets.

WMU NC is committed to helping leaders feel equipped to lead in their churches and communities. ABOUND is their annual leadership training focused on encouraging and equipping leaders to live out their specific ministry callings within their churches and communities. Leaders hear from trained speakers and a wide variety of workshop sessions are available, from WMU age-level mission groups to spiritual development sessions. It’s a time for leaders to network and fellowship with one another, gain fresh ideas, and receive new resources. This training will take place at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church in Granite Falls on Saturday, September 23 from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM. The cost is $15.00 and includes a copy of the 2023-2024 Missions Leader Planning Guide. Please click on the link for more information and to register.

Free wheelchair ramp construction training will be held on September 23 at NCBAM, 201-A Idol Street, Thomasville from 9:30-11:30 am. The training will be provided by Baptists on Mission and sponsored by NCBAM. To register click on the link.

The North Carolina Baptist Ministry Assistants Conference will be held at Caraway Conference Center November 13-15. The theme is “Relax, Refresh, Renew”. The guest speaker will be Lori Jarvis and the worship leader Ashley Rouselle, both from Hudson First Baptist Church. For more information and to register click on the link.

AVAILABLE POSITIONS

Busy Bee Wee School at Day3 Church is seeking a preschool teacher. If you love being around children, teaching them about the Bible and watching them blossom, then Busy Bee Wee School might be for you. The position is 8am to 1pm Monday-Friday. If interested, please call 828-514-4626 or email busybeeweeschool@gmail.com.

Center Grove Baptist Church in Hudson is seeking a part-time Children and Youth Ministry Leader. Please email your resume and three references. For more information and a list of responsibilities click here.

Lower Creek Baptist Church is searching for a part-time choir director. The position is five hours a week for practice and Sunday morning service. If interested, please contact the church office at 828-758-2315.

First Baptist Church of Lenoir currently has an open position for an afternoon care assistant teacher for their preschool. Hours would be from 12:00-5:30 PM. If interested contact Audrey Bentley at 754-2952 or email.

First Baptist Church of Granite Falls is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor of Students and Families. Please click on the link for more information and how to apply.

Clover Baptist Church is seeking a Senior Pastor. Resumes may be emailed to carol@cloverbaptistchurch.com or mailed to Clover Baptist Church, Attn: Pastor Search Committee, 100 Pinewood Road, Granite Falls, NC 28630.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, Hudson is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor of Families, Youth, and Children. Please click on the link for more information and how to apply. Deadline to receive resumes is May 12, 2023.

Setzer Creek Baptist Church is in search of a full-time pastor. Please send resume to Setzer Creek Baptist Church, Search Committee, PO Box 449, Patterson, NC 28661.

