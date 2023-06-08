Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News

LENOIR, NC (June 7, 2023) — The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication, please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week.

CHURCH NEWS

All seniors (55 and up) are invited to join rehearsals of a senior adult choir this summer at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1787 Cajah Mountain Road, Hudson. The rehearsals will be in the Sanctuary from 1:00 until 2:30pm each Thursday. The choir will sing for a Sunday evening service in August. Everyone is welcome even if you do not attend MZBC.

Mulberry Baptist Church will be hosting “The Pathfinders” on Saturday, June 24 at 6:00pm. Everyone is invited to join the church in worshiping the Lord in song. There will be refreshments and fellowship following the worship service.

Poovey’s Chapel Baptist Church is opening Pine Mountain Academy & Preschool in the upcoming school year 2023-2024. Preschool ages 2.5-5 years old. The Pine Mountain Academy K-8th Grade. We have open student & employment opportunities. Applications can be found on our website. www.pinemtnacademy.com.

VBS NEWS

Temple Hill Baptist Church, 4409 Temple Hill Church Road, Granite Falls

June 4-8, 6:00-9:00pm, Ages 2yrs-18yrs, Theme: Proclamation Safari Park, Food, Fellowship, Fun, Call 828-396-3553 for more information

Clover Baptist Church, 100 Pinewood Road, Granite Falls

June 4-9, 6:00-8:30pm, Theme: Twists & Turns

Union Grove Baptist Church, 1808 Union Grove Road, Lenoir, NC

June 4-9, 6:00-9:00pm, Theme: Twists & Turns, June 9 – Family Night

First Baptist Church Granite Falls, 12 Crestview Street, Granite Falls

June 11-15, 5:30-8:45pm, Meals served nightly, Theme: Twists & Turns

Poovey’s Chapel Baptist Church, 2822 Pooveys Chapel Church Rd, Hudson

June 11-16, 6:00-8:30pm, Supper served nightly, Theme: Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light, Ages 4 and up are welcome, Click the link to register.

Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 914 Meadowlane Drive, Lenoir

June 14 – VBS Kickoff Party, 5:30-8:00pm with food and inflatables, June 15-16, 5:30-8:00pm with food each night & June 17, 10:00am-12:30pm lunch provided, June 18 – Commencement, 10:00-11:00am, Theme: Hero Hotline: Called Together to Serve God, Questions call 828-754-7656

North Catawba Baptist Church, 1596 N Catawba Church Avenue, Lenoir

June 19-23, 6:00-8:30pm, Theme: Deep Sea Discovery: Dive into an underwater adventure and learn that God is with us wherever we go, 3 years of age through 12th grade, fellowship, crafts, food, Bible stories, and a meal will be provided

Grandview Park Baptist Church, 2539 Grandview Circle, NW, Lenoir

June 23, 10:00am-4:00pm, June 24, 10:00am-6:00pm with commencement starting at 6:00pm, Theme: Stompers and Choppers: Building Dino-sized Faith in God’s Big Plan

Flemings chapel Baptist Church, 4430 Littlejohn Church Road, Lenoir

June 23, 6:00-9:00pm with meal, June 24, 9:00am-3:00pm with breakfast and lunch, June 25 – Celebration during morning worship service, Theme: Twists and Turns, children 3-12 years old

Dudley Shoals Baptist Church, 1882 Dudley Shoals Road, Granite Falls

June 23, 5:30-8:30 with a meal, June 24, 10:00am-3:00pm with lunch, June 25, 4:00pm with an outdoor party afterward, Theme: Make Waves, games, bounce houses, activities, food, and more, Register your child at dudleyshoalsbc.com/the/

Dry Ponds Baptist Church, 5235 Union Church Rd, Granite Falls

June 25-30, 6:20-8:30pm, Theme: Keepers of the Kingdom, Dinner served at 5:30pm

Lower Creek Baptist Church, 633 Lower Creek Drive, NE, Lenoir

June 26-30, 6:00-8:30pm, Theme: Twists & Turns: Following Jesus Changes the Game (Ps. 25:4)

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1787 Cajah Mountain Rd, Hudson

July 9-13, 5:30-7:45pm, Theme: Twists & Turns

Hudson First Baptist Church, 345 Main Street, Hudson

July 16-19, 6:00-8:30pm, Theme: Ready, Set, Move: Follow Jesus Here, There and Everywhere!, Ages Pre-Rising 6th Grade, Bible stories, games, crafts, food and fun, For more information and to Pre-register click on the link.

Yadkin Baptist Church, 2044 Roby Martin Road, Patterson

July 23-27, 6:00-8:00pm, Meals provided nightly, Theme: Keeper of the Kingdom: God gives us His armor to help us stand strong in the battle for truth, Ages 3 years to 5th grade, Click on the link to register.

Central Baptist Church, 311 Connelly Springs Road, Lenoir

July 27-28, 6:30-8:30pm, July 29, 10:00am-1:00pm, Cookout for students, parents, and volunteers to follow on Saturday, Theme: “Stellar: Let Jesus’ Light Shine!”

Friendship Baptist Church, 4676 Horseshoe Bend Road, Hudson

July 30-August 3, 6:00-8:35pm, Commencement: August 4, 6:00pm, Theme: Twists and Turns

COMMUNITY NEWS

Unifour Christian Ministries is hosting a cruise to Grand Turk and Dominican Republic April 22-27, 2024. Cost is $749.00 per person with two to a cabin. A deposit of $75.00 is due June 15, 2023, with the remaining $674.00 due January 20, 2024.

The NC Baptist Ministers’ Wives Retreat will be held at Caraway Conference Center July 10-12. The theme is “Where’s Your Path Leading?” The speaker will be Jodi Aiken and the worship leader will be Leah Willis. For more information and to register click on the link.

Fragrance Ministries is sponsoring a Women’s Night Out featuring guest speaker, Holly Myers. The event will be held at the LeGrand Conference Center in Shelby, NC on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Please make note of the upcoming Women’s Weekend Away at Ridgecrest Conference Center September 15-17. Early Bird Special is $275 + tax, double occupancy and is due June 14th. $100.00 Deposit to hold your spot. For more information contact Teresa Davis at 704-477-0002 or click here.

The North Carolina Baptist Ministry Assistants Conference will be held at Caraway Conference Center November 13-15. The theme is “Relax, Refresh, Renew”. The guest speaker will be Lori Jarvis and the worship leader Ashley Rouselle, both from Hudson First Baptist Church. For more information and to register click on the link.

Truett Conference Center & Camp will be hosting the following events. Click on the links for more information.

2023 June Happiness Retreat

2023 Summer Camps

We’re Hiring

AVAILABLE POSITIONS

The Ministry Assistant for the Caldwell Baptist Association will be retiring October 27 of this calendar year. Knowing the difficulty of finding qualified employees we are already working to fill this position with the hope that a person can be hired before the retirement, allowing the new person to shadow our current Ministry Assistant prior to October 27th. Our hope is that we can find a qualified person to fill this opening within our Caldwell Baptist Association. We are, however, open to applicants from outside our county. Click on the links below for more information.

JOB POSTING JOB APPLICATION JOB DESCRIPTION

Busy Bee Wee School at Day3 Church is seeking a preschool teacher. If you love being around children, teaching them about the Bible and watching them blossom, then Busy Bee Wee School might be for you. The position is 8am to 1pm Monday-Friday. If interested, please call 828-514-4626 or email busybeeweeschool@gmail.com.

Center Grove Baptist Church in Hudson is seeking a part-time Children and Youth Ministry Leader. Please email your resume and three references. For more information and a list of responsibilities click here.

Lower Creek Baptist Church is searching for a part-time choir director. The position is five hours a week for practice and Sunday morning service. If interested, please contact the church office at 828-758-2315.

First Baptist Church of Lenoir currently has an open position for an afternoon care assistant teacher for their preschool. Hours would be from 12:00-5:30 PM. If interested contact Audrey Bentley at 754-2952 or email.

First Baptist Church of Granite Falls is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor of Students and Families. Please click on the link for more information and how to apply.

Clover Baptist Church is seeking a Senior Pastor. Resumes may be emailed to carol@cloverbaptistchurch.com or mailed to Clover Baptist Church, Attn: Pastor Search Committee, 100 Pinewood Road, Granite Falls, NC 28630.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, Hudson is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor of Families, Youth, and Children. Please click on the link for more information and how to apply. Deadline to receive resumes is May 12, 2023.

Setzer Creek Baptist Church is in search of a full-time pastor. Please send resume to Setzer Creek Baptist Church, Search Committee, PO Box 449, Patterson, NC 28661.

