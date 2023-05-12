Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News

LENOIR, NC (May 10, 2023) — The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication, please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week.

CHURCH NEWS

Dudley Shoals Baptist Church will sponsor Jack Kelly, Christian Illusionist, on Friday, May 26 at 6:30 PM. Tickets are $10.00. For more information, to register, and to pay click on the link.

You don’t want to miss this month’s singing at Mulberry Baptist Church! On May 27, beginning at 6:00pm, the Greene family will be featured. This immensely talented family has blessed Mulberry for years, and now they are all coming together to bless you! Food and fellowship will follow.

Poovey’s Chapel Baptist Church is opening Pine Mountain Academy & Preschool in the upcoming school year 2023-2024. Preschool ages 2.5-5 years old. The Pine Mountain Academy K-8th Grade. We have open student & employment opportunities. Applications can be found on our website. pinemtnacademy.com.

Thirty-one church pews, 18 feet long, are available to a church that might need them. If interested call the Baptist Center at 758-4081.

COMMUNITY NEWS

Fragrance Ministries presents “A Women’s Night Out Event” at Pleasant City Church in Shelby on Thursday, May 18 at 6:30 PM. Cost is $20.00. Guest speaker will be Sharon Jaynes with special music by the PCC Praise Team. For more information or to register go to fragranceministries.org.

The NC Baptist Ministers’ Wives Retreat will be held at Caraway Conference Center July 10-12. The theme is “Where’s Your Path Leading?” The speaker will be Jodi Aiken and the worship leader will be Leah Willis. For more information and to register click on the link.

Fragrance Ministries is sponsoring a Women’s Weekend Away at Ridgecrest Conference Center September 15-17. Early Bird Special is $275 double occupancy and is due May 25. For more information contact Teresa Davis at 704-477-0002 or go to fragranceministries.org.

The North Carolina Baptist Ministry Assistants Conference will be held at Caraway Conference Center November 13-15. The theme is “Relax, Refresh, Renew”. The guest speaker will be Lori Jarvis and the worship leader Ashley Rouselle, both from Hudson First Baptist Church. For more information and to register click on the link.

Click on the link to see upcoming Unifour Christian Ministries events.

Baptist Children’s Homes One Day Saturday Missions Day is back. Registration is from 8:30 to 9:00 AM. Projects from 9:00 to noon, then lunch will be served. Optional tours available after lunch. Dates and locations follows:

May 13: Kennedy Home, Kinston

May 20: Odum Home, Pembroke

Truett Conference Center & Camp will be hosting the following events. Click on the links for more information.

2023 June – Truett 70th Anniversary Celebration

2023 June Happiness Retreat

2023 Summer Camps

We’re Hiring

AVAILABLE POSITIONS

The Ministry Assistant for the Caldwell Baptist Association will be retiring October 27 of this calendar year. Knowing the difficulty of finding qualified employees we are already working to fill this position with the hope that a person can be hired before the retirement, allowing the new person to shadow our current Ministry Assistant prior to October 27th. Our hope is that we can find a qualified person to fill this opening within our Caldwell Baptist Association. We are however, open to applicants from outside our county. Click on the links below for more information.

JOB POSTING JOB APPLICATION JOB DESCRIPTION

Lower Creek Baptist Church is searching for a part-time choir director. The position is five hours a week for practice and Sunday morning service. If interested, please contact the church office at 828-758-2315.

First Baptist Church of Lenoir currently has an open position for an afternoon care assistant teacher for their preschool. Hours would be from 12:00-5:30 PM. If interested contact Audrey Bentley at 754-2952 or email.

First Baptist Church of Granite Falls is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor of Students and Families. Please click on the link for more information and how to apply.

Friendship Baptist Church is seeking a part-time Children/Youth Minister. Please send resume to pastor@friendshiphudson.org. For more information click on the link.

Clover Baptist Church is seeking a Senior Pastor. Resumes may be emailed to carol@cloverbaptistchurch.com or mailed to Clover Baptist Church, Attn: Pastor Search Committee, 100 Pinewood Road, Granite Falls, NC 28630.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, Hudson is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor of Families, Youth, and Children. Please click on the link for more information and how to apply. Deadline to receive resumes is May 12, 2023.

Setzer Creek Baptist Church is in search of a full-time pastor. Please send resume to Setzer Creek Baptist Church, Search Committee, PO Box 449, Patterson, NC 28661.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

