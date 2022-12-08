Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News

LENOIR, NC (December 8, 2022) — The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication, please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week.

CHURCH NEWS

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1787 Cajah Mountain Road, Hudson, NC Sanctuary Choir and Drama Team will present Love Was Born A King on Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18 at 6:00 pm each evening. All are invited to attend! Nursery will be provided and both presentations will be live-streamed.

Clover Baptist Church Christmas Schedule

Advent – Celebration of Jesus’ Coming (Morning Worship at 11:00 AM)

November 27 – First Sunday – Candle of Hope

December 4 – Second Sunday – Candle of Love

December 11 – Third Sunday – Candle of Joy

December 18 – Fourth Sunday – Candle of Peace

December 25 – Christmas Day – Candle of Purity (Morning Worship at 10:00 AM with Christmas Communion and no Sunday School)

“The Sound of Christmas” will be Sunday, December 11 at 6PM, Clover’s Fellowship Hall

Celebrating the birth of Jesus, our Messiah, through special music and reflection on the Nativity!

Hickory Mountain Baptist Church will be having a Bible Conference February

6-8, 2023. For more information and to register click here.

COMMUNITY NEWS

Here & Now, a Missions Experience for College Students and Young Adults will be held at Shelby Mission Camp on January 2-4, 2023. The cost is $44 and includes 2 nights lodging, 6 meals, a shirt, and Disaster Relief certification/training. Click on the link to register.

Unafraid Youth Retreat will be held at Ridgecrest Conference Center March 3-5, 2023. Click on the link for registration, speakers and schedule.

Truett Conference Center & Camp will be hosting the following events. Click on the links for more information.

2023 January – Truett Winter Youth Retreat

2023 February – Truett Marriage Matters Retreat

AVAILABLE POSITIONS

Dudley Shoals Baptist Church has two positions to be filled. They are Minister of Pastoral Care and Associate Pastor of Youth & Family Ministry. Please click on the link for more information about these two positions and how to send a resume.

Setzer Creek Baptist Church is in search of a full-time pastor. Please send resume to Setzer Creek Baptist Church, Search Committee, PO Box 449, Patterson, NC 28661.

