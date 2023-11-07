Burn Ban Issued for Caldwell County 

LENOIR, NC (November 7, 2023) ⇒ The Caldwell County Fire Marshal has issued a burn ban effective today, Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 5 p.m. The City of Lenoir along with all municipalities in the County have also signed proclamations prohibiting open burning within their boundaries.

Under the ban, Caldwell County residents are not allowed to have open fires of any type, including campfires, bonfires, yard or leaf burning, etc., within 100 feet of a residential or commercial building. And residents should note that burning trash is illegal. The only exception to the ban is cooking on/in outdoor charcoal, pellet or gas grills provided precautions are taken to prevent fire from escaping those appliances.

“The recent weather systems coupled with a lack of rain over the past several weeks leave us in near historic wildfire conditions if any fires were to start,” said Caldwell County Fire Marshal Kevin Brown.

The burn ban applies to all areas of Caldwell County and is in effect until rescinded by the Fire Marshal. The Caldwell County Fire Marshal and City of Lenoir Fire Marshal have the authority to issue citations for violations of the ban.

Any change in the burn ban will be publicized through local news media, the county’s email subscribers, social media, and the county website.

Caldwell County Emergency Services Emergency Management reminds residents to take the following actions to protect their families and homes from fire danger:

Create at least 30 feet of defensible – clean and green – space around your home.

Clear trash and dead vegetation from your front and backyards.

Remove leaves and debris from roof and gutters.

Use extreme caution when grilling.

Properly discard cigarettes and fireplace ashes.

Call 9-1-1 if you see smoke or fire in your area.

For more information, visit caldwellcountync.info/BurnBan.

