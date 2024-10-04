Broyhill walking park in Lenoir opens tomorrow Saturday, October 5, 2024

Post Views: 24

LENOIR, NC (October 4, 2024) ⇒ The T.H. Broyhill Walking Park will reopen Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Most of the walking track at the park is clear, but visitors should use caution and do not cross any barricades on the side trails.

The park has a new electronic gate that will open and close based on the park hours. The Walking Park will be open from 6:00 am to 8:30 pm April to October and 6:00 am to 7:00 pm from November to March. Visitors should leave the park before closing to ensure they do not get locked in the parking lot.

The T.H. Broyhill Walking Park covers 20 acres and includes botanical gardens, ponds and fountains, an observation deck, a pavilion, restrooms, and about a half mile of walking path. Click the following link for more information, Broyhill Walking Park.

T.H. Broyhill Walking Park Rules

• No smoking, vaping, or tobacco products of any kind allowed.

• No alcohol.

• No loitering after closing.

• No parking or leaving motor vehicles on the premises after closing

• All animals must be on a leash.

• You must clean up after your animal.

• Do not feed the ducks.

• No fishing!

• No picnicking inside the park.

• No skateboards, roller skates, in-line skates, or bicycles allowed.

• This is a walking park only.