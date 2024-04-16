Body of Missing Man Found in Wilson Creek

LENOIR, NC (April 16, 2024) ⇒ On Tuesday, April 16, the body of Michael Hallford, Jr., age 44, of Lenoir, was located submerged in Wilson Creek downstream from where his vehicle was found.

The Medicals Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy at a later date, but investigators found no signs of foul play.

Hallford was reported missing on April 12, after his vehicle was located at a parking area on Brown Mountain Beach Road. Family members last saw Hallford on April 10 around 2 p.m.

Initially, Collettsville Fire Rescue were dispatched to conduct the search. Caldwell Emergency Management was then dispatched to search. Friday through Tuesday, multiple agencies were contacted to help with the ground and water search. The following agencies and departments assisted:

Water Rescue

• Gamewell Fire Department

• Sawmills Fire Rescue

• Blowing Rock Fire Rescue

• Boone Fire Department

• Linville Central Rescue Squad

• Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

• Lincoln County Water Rescue

• Caldwell County Emergency Services Special Operations

Ground Search and Rescue Crews

• Hudson Fire Rescue

• North Catawba Fire Rescue

• Grace Chapel Fire Department

• Linville Central Rescue K-9s

• US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District

• Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

• Caldwell County Emergency Services Special Operations

• NC Department of Adult Corrections PERT

“I want to thank all of the agencies and departments that helped with this search. A search of this scope would have been impossible without the cooperation and teamwork of all of the agencies involved,” said Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones.