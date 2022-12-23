Blue Ridge Energy Prepared for Severe Weather

LENOIR, NC (December 22, 2022) — Blue Ridge Energy line technicians and staff are on high alert, prepared and ready to respond should severe weather predicted today and through the weekend cause outages in the cooperative’s service area of Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, and portions of Avery, Wilkes and Alexander counties.

High winds are the primary concern. Wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour or higher could lead to downed trees damaging power lines. Additionally, forecasts call for single digit temperatures Friday and Saturday; any precipitation during that time could result in snow or an icy mix.

Blue Ridge Energy members are advised to be prepared with the cooperative’s outage reporting options and tips below:

Outages may be reported the following ways:

Call 1-800-448-2383

By using the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app

By text when signed up for outage texting (to sign up: be sure your mobile number is listed on your account and text START to 70216. Then, you can text OUT to 70216 anytime you have an outage)

For outage status at any time:

www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com View the cooperative’s online outage map ator on our mobile app.

Have the following on hand to stay safe and comfortable during an outage:

Flashlights with extra batteries

NOAA Weather Radio (or sign up for notifications from emergency and weather services on your smart phone or tablet)

Extra water for drinking and cooking

Nonperishable food items

First aid kit, including prescription medications

Extra blankets and layers of warm clothing

Keep cell phones charged and have fully charged battery backups

Blue Ridge Energy posts information during major outages on its social media channels:

www.facebook.com/blueridgeenergy

www.instagram.com/blueridgeenergy

www.twitter.com/blueridgeemc

However, outage reporting is only available using one of the three options above (phone, mobile app or text) to ensure all outages are logged into the cooperative’s outage management system.

Blue Ridge Energy serves some 78,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, and parts of Wilkes, Avery and Alexander counties. Its propane and fuels subsidiary serves customers in the cooperative’s service area as well as Burke, Catawba, and Grayson County, Va. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.

