Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

LENOIR, NC (May 9, 2023) – The Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2023 grant cycle.

Applications are accepted online at www.blueridgeenergy.com/community/members-foundation through July 31, 2023. The Foundation is seeking grant applications that reflect tangible economic and community development initiatives from organizations that foster job opportunities and enhance the quality of life. Additionally, programs, projects, and organizations that are important components of a community’s overall quality of life, emphasizing public safety, awareness, healthcare, emergency services, and self-sufficiency, will also be considered for 2023 funding.

Grants are available for nonprofit organizations serving the Blue Ridge Energy service areas in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Avery, Alexander, Burke, Catawba, and Wilkes counties of North Carolina and Grayson County, Virginia.

The Foundation Advisory Committee, an all-volunteer group of cooperative members, will review all applications and make grant recommendations to the Blue Ridge Energy Board of Directors at their October board meeting. The grant recipients will be announced in early December.

The Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation was formed in 2007 to expand the cooperative’s mission of helping local communities in its service area. Foundation funds are used in two ways: to provide crisis electric bill assistance to members who need emergency financial help and to support the long-term efforts of organizations that help sustain and build our communities. Since 2007, the Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation has awarded 304 grants totaling over $1,580,000.

Funding for Foundation grants comes from members participating in Blue Ridge Energy’s Operation Round Up® and Operation Round Up Plus® programs as well as contributions from the cooperative’s propane and fuels, and telecommunication subsidiaries.

Nearly 28,000 members are rounding up their monthly electric bill through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up® programs or donating all or a portion of their capital credits.

Applications for the grant cycle and helpful information about the Blue Ridge Electric Members Foundation can be found at www.blueridgeenergy.com/community or by contacting Tasha Rountree, director of community relations, at trountree@blueridgeenergy.com.

Blue Ridge Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative serving some 78,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, and Alleghany counties as well as parts of Wilkes, Avery, and Alexander counties. It also includes a propane heating fuels subsidiary and a business-to-business telecommunications subsidiary. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.

