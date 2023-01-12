Blue Ridge Energy Advises Members: Be Prepared for Severe Weather

LENOIR, NC (January 12, 2023) — Blue Ridge Energy line technicians and all staff are on high alert, prepared to respond should severe weather calling for wind gusts of 50 miles-per-hour or higher predicted today and through Saturday cause outages. The cooperative also advises members to be prepared with the following tips.

Before a storm, have the following on hand to stay safe and more comfortable in the event of an outage:

Flashlights and extra batteries

Extra water for drinking, cooking and for pets

Food items that can be eaten without an oven or microwave such as: canned or dried fruit, energy bars, canned tuna or chicken, crackers, peanut butter, cereal, canned coffee and drinks.

NOAA Weather Radio. Or sign up for alerts from emergency and weather services on a smart phone or tablet.

First aid kit, including prescription medications

Extra blankets and layers of warm clothing

Charcoal or propane grill; use only in a well-ventilated area

Keep cell phones charged and have fully charged battery backups



Always report an outage. Outages may be reported in the following ways:

Call PowerLine: 1-800-448-2383

Over the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app

By text when signed up for outage texting (to sign up: be sure your mobile number is listed on your account and text START to 70216. Then, you can text OUT to 70216 anytime you have an outage)

For outage status at any time:

www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com View the cooperative’s online outage map ator on our mobile app.

Safety:

Be prepared to stay away from any downed power lines. Do not touch a downed line or any object that is in contact with it. This can be dangerous or even deadly! Always report downed power lines to the cooperative by calling 1-800-451-5474. A trained line technician is the only person who should handle downed power line situations.

Blue Ridge Energy posts information during major outages on its social media channels:

www.facebook.com/blueridgeenergy

www.instagram.com/blueridgeenergy

www.twitter.com/blueridgeemc.

However, outage reporting is only available using one of the three options above (phone, mobile app or text) to ensure all outages are logged into the cooperative’s outage management system.

Blue Ridge Electric serves some 78,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, and parts of Wilkes, Avery and Alexander counties. Its propane and fuels subsidiary serves customers in the cooperative’s service area as well as Burke, Catawba, and Grayson County, Va. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

