Bear Appetites Spiking to Prepare for Denning Season

RALEIGH, NC (August 30, 2024) ⇒ Hyperphagia means a significant increase in appetite. And that is exactly what begins to happen to black bears this time of year. Bears are in “eat mode” through fall, and sometimes even into winter, so they can put on extra weight, up to 2-3 lbs. a day, to get ready for denning season. Hyperphagia is a behavior adapted by some bear species, including black bears, to combat a decline in natural food availability in the colder months.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) is informing the public of this seasonal increase in bear activity at residential homes, business areas, in the woods and on roadways during hyperphagia and offering guidance for bear encounters.

Bears are searching for food up to 20 hours a day during hyperphagia. They are typically most active at dawn and dusk, and their constant search for food can take them across roads more often. Steps to avoid a vehicle collision with a bear or any wildlife include:

⇒ If driving with a passenger, put them on wildlife watch.

⇒ Always drive at a reasonable speed and follow the speed limit.

⇒ At night, consider driving below the speed limit to give yourself more stopping time, and scan the sides of the road for eyeshine at night.

⇒ Pay extra attention in areas where bushes and trees are close to the road.

⇒ Most insurance companies advise that if you see an animal in the road, honk your horn repeatedly, flash your high beams and try to avoid it if you can do so safely.

⇒ Do not swerve into another lane or slam on your brakes unless you know you can do so safely.

In August and September, many bears travel extensively, including beyond their home ranges as they search for food, such as berries and nuts. They are opportunistic eaters, which results in more chances for humans and bears to come in close proximity of each other.

Bearwise.org is a comprehensive resource that offers proven methods to avoid attracting bears. Six At-Home BearWise Basics for coexisting with black bears are important steps to keeping bears from looking for food at or near your home.

Hyperphagia will continue as long as food is available. Even bears that won’t den until December or January still industriously look for food practically around the clock and eat as much as they can find. In areas where bears have found dependable year-round supplies of human-provided foods, they won’t den at all but will eat as if they are going to.

Speaking of bear dens, now is the time to secure your property so bears don’t decide it will be their winter home or a place for a nap. Bearwise.org offers great instructions to prevent denning in your crawlspaces, or under porches and decks. Bears have been known to den and give birth under bushes and brush piles, or piles of building materials, vacant buildings, garages, storage sheds, or vacation homes that are vacant over the winter.

Contact the N.C. Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401 or your local district wildlife biologist for questions or to report information about a bear incident. For more information on black bears, visit Bearwise.org.