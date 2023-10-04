Barnes Receives Certification as Elections Director

LENOIR, NC (October 4, 2023) ⇒ Caldwell County Board of Elections Director Chad Barnes recently completed his elections director certification.

To earn the certification, Barnes had to participate in all election cycles, including a municipal and federal cycle, held within a two-year period. He was also required to attend two North Carolina Board of Election trainings and an in-person training event as well as complete online classes and pass the state certification exam.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections Certification Program for Election Officials provides advanced training to ensure that the county board of elections directors, staff, and board members are equipped to execute their elections duties and responsibilities under the law.

“As Director of the Caldwell County Board of Elections, I will continue to serve as a dedicated public servant and will champion everyone’s right to vote,” said Barnes. “Voting is a true community endeavor, and it is important to relay gratitude for the work of our staff, board, and all the many dedicated poll workers that help us each year.”

Barnes was awarded his certificate and plaque by Karen Brinson Bell, Executive Director the NC Board of Elections.

He severed as certified elections administrator for eight years and director for three years.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

