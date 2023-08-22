Back-to-School Convocation: Inspiration and Learning

LENOIR, NC (August 21, 2023) ⇒ On the first planning day back to school for Caldwell County School teachers and associates, the district held its annual Back-to-School Convocation today at the JE Broyhill Civic Center. Educators, staff, administrators, and community members participated in an exciting and successful start to the new school year.

“This event served as an opportunity to reconnect after a well-deserved summer break, energizing staff with renewed passion and dedication for the upcoming school year,” said Superintendent Don Phipps.

The convocation featured a dynamic keynote speaker, renowned for his insights into education, technology and future trends in learning. Bill Daggett, founder of both the Successful Practices Network and the International Center for Leadership in Education, presented two sessions to an auditorium filled to capacity on the exponential advancements in technology and artificial intelligence (AI) and the effects on teaching and student learning.

“The Back-to-School Convocation proved to be a day of inspiration, collaboration, and empowerment,” Phipps said. “It set the stage for an extraordinary academic year ahead.”

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

