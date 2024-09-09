Ashure Ministry’s Share the Harvest

Post Views: 10

NEWTON, NC (September 5, 2024) ⇒ Ashure Ministry is hosting our annual Share the Harvest benefit on Saturday, October 19th, from 5-11pm, at the Hickory Metro Convention Center. Each guest will enjoy a delicious meal provided by Liazzo’s Catering, awesome music from The Extraordinaires, raffles and more! The proceeds will benefit the mission of the ministry, which is to provide crisis assistance to people in Catawba County. The primary goal of our services is to keep families in their homes with functional utilities and ample food, preventing them from sliding into the almost inescapable pit of homelessness.

On this night, our community can come together to hear about Ashure Ministry’s crisis programs and connect with others who are passionate about serving those in need in our community. Meet new friends and visit with old ones, all while sharing a fabulous evening of food and entertainment! Tickets may be purchased on our website at www.ashureministry.org/sth.

We are so excited to announce our Presenting Sponsor, Mountain Creek Contractors. This company, which has offices in Catawba, North Carolina and Charleston, South Carolina, was formed in 1999 and performs work both as a general contractor and subcontractor, taking on projects as small as a single box culvert to large multi-phase public and private projects. Donovan Phillips, owner of Mountain Creek Contractors, once served on ECCCM’s (former name of Ashure Ministry) board of directors! We are so blessed to have the ongoing support of this caring community-centered company.

As we look forward to this year’s Share the Harvest, we respectfully ask you to consider sponsoring this event. We have multiple levels of sponsorship available. For detailed information, please go to www.ashureministry.org/sth, and click below “Sponsorship Opportunities.” Your support would not only contribute to the success of Share the Harvest, but most importantly it would also help us support Catawba County families in need. The lives touched by Ashure Ministry are only possible because of support, generosity, and contributions like yours. If you have any questions, please contact Kristal Manning at (828) 465-1702 ext. 125 or at k.manning@ashureministry.org.

About Ashure Ministry

Ashure Ministry, previously known as Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Inc. (ECCCM) provides crisis assistance to people in Catawba County. The organization was established on October 12, 1969, through the vision of Rev. Banks Shepherd. Since then, Ashure Ministry has provided emergency assistance for mortgage and rent payments, utility bills, clothing, and food assistance. In 2023, Ashure gave out over $1.4 million in crisis assistance funds to area residents and distributed over 2.5 million pounds of food and home supplies to families experiencing food insecurity. To learn more or give, visit www.ashureministry.org.