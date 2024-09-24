As Fire Prevention Week™ approaches, Hickory Fire Department reminds residents to make sure their smoke alarms are working.

HICKORY, NC (September 24, 2024) ⇒ The Hickory Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week (FPWTM) for more than 100 years—to promote this year’s FPW campaign, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!TM” The campaign works to educate everyone about the importance of having working smoke alarms in the home.

According to NFPA, smoke alarms reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by more than half (54 percent). Meanwhile, roughly three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

“Smoke alarms serve as the first line of defense in a home fire, but they need to be working in order to protect people,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA. “This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign helps better educate the public about simple but critical steps they can take to make sure their homes have smoke alarms in all the needed locations and that they’re working properly.”

Hickory Firefighters encourage all residents to actively support the 2024 FPW theme, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!” “Working smoke alarms can make a life-saving difference in a home fire, giving people the time to get out safely,” said Hickory Fire Chief Matt Hutchinson. “This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign is a great way to remind everyone about these messages and to act on them.”

Hickory Fire Department offers these key smoke alarm safety tips and guidelines:

• Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area (like a hallway), and on each level (including the basement) of the home.

• Make sure smoke alarms meet the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

• Test smoke alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button.

• Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

To learn more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities, contact the Hickory Fire Department at (828) 323-7521. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and home safety, visit www.fpw.org and www.sparky.org.