Arrests Made in Homicide Case

LENOIR, NC (August 7, 2024) ⇒ On Tuesday, August 6th, 2024, Investigators with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office charged 3 individuals in connection to the murder that was reported to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office on July 28th, 2024.

On July, 28th, 2024 at 2 am Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body that located on the northbound side of US Hwy 321 north of NC Hwy 268. Deputies located a male on the side of the roadway that died from apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators responded to the scene and began the investigation in the death of the Individual. The victim in the case was identified as Jeimy Alexander Bohorquez–Reyes, age 47, of Charlotte, NC. The vehicle belonging to the victim, a Burgundy 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was located several hours later in Charlotte and an attempt was made to set the car on fire. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is working a parallel investigation related to the burning of the vehicle.

Investigators with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office assisted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were able to conduct a joint Investigation of the incidents that have led to 3 individuals being criminally charged in relation to the case.

Felix Alexander Mejia, age 21, of Charlotte has been charged in Caldwell County with One count of First-Degree Murder and No Bond has been set. His first appearance was held on 08/07/2024 in District Court in Lenoir. He also served with warrants for Arrest from Mecklenburg County for Burning Personal Property and Malicious Use of Incendiary Device. His bond is set on the Mecklenburg County charges at $25,000.00 secured. He is currently being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Ricci Elisabeth Cano Puerto, age 18, of Charlotte has been charged in Caldwell County with one count of Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Murder and he bond is set at $250,000.00 Secured. Her first appearance was held on 08/07/2024 in District Court in Lenoir.

Rina Marbella Cano, age 20, of Charlotte is in the Custody of Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office for unrelated charges to this incident. She has an active Warrant for Arrest for Accessory after the Fact to First Degree Murder from Caldwell County.