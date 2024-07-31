Appalachian Rhythm Clogging and Dance Opens New Studio in Granite Falls, NC

Post Views: 2

GRANITE FALLS, NC (July 30, 2024) ⇒ Appalachian Rhythm Clogging and Dance (App Rhythm) is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new dance studio in Granite Falls, North Carolina, in August 2024. This will be our second dance location and will offer a vibrant space for dancers of all ages and skill levels to explore the dynamic art of clogging and various other dance styles.

To celebrate this exciting milestone, App Rhythm will be hosting an Open House on Saturday, August 17th, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. During the Open House, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the new studio, meet the instructors, and enjoy live dance demonstrations. Light refreshments will be provided, and there will be special offers for those who sign up for classes during the event.

Dance classes are set to begin on Monday, August 19th. App Rhythm offers a diverse range of classes designed to accommodate beginners, intermediate, and advanced dancers. Whether you’re looking to perfect your clogging technique, try a new dance style, or simply enjoy a fun and energetic activity, there’s something for everyone at App Rhythm.

“We’ve been dancing for nearly twenty years in Boone and are incredibly excited to bring our passion for dance to the Granite Falls community,” said Ashley, the founder of App Rhythm. “Our new studio is a dream come true, and we can’t wait to share our love for clogging and dance with new students and families.”

For more information about Appalachian Rhythm Clogging and Dance, please visit www.apprhythm.com or contact Ashley at (828) 719-8228.

About Appalachian Rhythm Clogging and Dance: Appalachian Rhythm Clogging and Dance first opened their doors in Boone, NC in 2006, and is dedicated to promoting the joy of dance through high-quality instruction, community involvement, and a love for the art of clogging. With a commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment, App Rhythm aims to inspire dancers of all ages to express themselves and achieve their fullest potential.

This July App Rhythm was invited to compete at the Dance World Cup in Canada and brought home 3 medals (1 Gold and 2 Bronze). They won High Score 30 & Up Group of the Year, and also received the honors of being the only U.S. team invited to perform at the Dance World Cup Closing Ceremonies!!