Angela Kidd Appointed to NC Dispute Resolution Commission

LENOIR, NC (11-13-2023) ⇒ North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby recently appointed Caldwell County Clerk of Court Angela Kidd to serve a three-year term on the NC Dispute Resolution Commission.

“It’s an honor to be appointed to the Commission,” said Kidd, who is serving her second term as Clerk of Court. “I look forward to helping promote the mediation process.”

The 18-member commission consists of judges, one clerk of superior court, certified mediators, a district attorney, a court management staff member, practicing attorneys and three citizens.

The Dispute Resolution Commission, established in October 1995, certifies and regulates private mediators who serve courts in the state. Mediators certified by the Commission are appointed by the courts or selected by the parties to mediate pending cases.

When mediation is successful:

• Parties benefit. They have an opportunity to settle their dispute themselves, rather than having a judge or jury decide matters for them. Parties may also be saved time, money, and the stress associated with protracted litigation and trial.

• Courts benefit. When cases are resolved and exit the system early, backlogs, delays, and paperwork are reduced.

• Taxpayers benefit. Taxpayers are saved the cost of protracted litigation and trials.

