AMOREM’s dietary team attends culinary clinic in South Carolina

FORT MILL, SC (August 27, 2024) ⇒ AMOREM’s Lead Dietary Specialist, Tina Avery, and Dietary Specialist, Tina Bryant, attended Premier and US Food’s annual culinary immersion clinic where Avery and her team tied for second place in the clinic’s culinary competition.

At the annual culinary immersion, teams from all over the United States gather in Fort Mill, to gain education, collaborate with other dietary teams across the United States and make use of their competitive skills in the culinary industry.

Education includes a class on knife safety, courses where executive chefs demonstrate techniques and cooking applications and courses that encourage teams to be versatile by using one product in multiple ways.

“These learning sessions provide us with a wealth of knowledge to take home,” says Avery. “We learned things like innovative cost-saving ideas, contemporary cooking methods, new procedures and new recipes from various cultural backgrounds. We are always excited to bring this new information and these new techniques back to our patient care units.”

At the end of each annual immersion, culinary professionals from all over the United States are placed into teams to participate in a mock Chopped challenge. This year, teams were tasked with creating a dish that included one or more of the manufacturer’s items and a secret ingredient. This year’s secret ingredient was a pimento cheese spread.

Judging is based on flavor, plate presentation, recipe execution, timing and creativity. AMOREM’s Dietary team tied for second place during this year’s competition.

“We had an excellent time and learned a great deal of new ideas,” says Avery. “We now have enhanced skills that we can utilize to provide our patients and families with comforting, appetizing meals that hopefully make them feel right at home.”

AMOREM is proud to be your local, nonprofit, hospice and palliative care provider with three patient care units and local, full-time, team members who are available to serve patients and families, right here at home. To learn more about AMOREM services or to make a referral, call 828.754.0101 or visit www.amoremsupport.org.