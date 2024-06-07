AMOREM Volunteers Honored at Annual Banquet

Post Views: 82

LENOIR, NC (June 6, 2024) ⇒ AMOREM honored volunteers from its Burke and Caldwell service areas with a “Volunteers Have a Roaring Good Time” – themed banquet at the Jack and Shirley Robbins Center in Hudson. More than 105 volunteers and staff members attended the annual banquet which included dinner, entertainment by Centerpiece Jazz and a recognition ceremony.

AMOREM has celebrated its volunteers for more than 32 years. Each year, staff is given the opportunity to show appreciation to volunteers and VolunTEENs. This year, the banquet theme took guests back in time to the 1920s. Attendees dressed in their nicest flapper dresses, boas, headbands and hats. Volunteers and staff also parked classic cars outside of the venue for all to enjoy and take photographs with. Delicious food provided by the Dan’l Boone Inn and live jazz music put everyone in the mood to celebrate.

Several volunteers were recognized for their years of service, including four long-time supporters who together have given a combined 85 years of service to the organization. Betty Brown was recognized for 40 years of service and Bud Faw, Ruth Kincaid and Nina Smith were recognized for 15 years of service each. Randy Bowlin, JoAnn Kahl, Shirley Kiziah and her service dog River were each recognized for 5 years of service.

“I cannot express how much we love and appreciate our volunteers and VolunTEENs,” says Director of Volunteer Services, Cyndi Akins, “Our volunteers touch lives daily, whether it be with patients and families, out in the community, in our offices or in partnering facilities. We simply could not operate without their love, support and dedication to AMOREM’s mission.”

In the 2023 fiscal year, AMOREM volunteers contributed just over 6,602 service hours to their communities served. The estimated value of a volunteer hour is worth $31.80. AMOREM volunteer hours for the 2023 fiscal year added up to a cost saving of $209,943.

More than 200 volunteers (including adults and VolunTEENs) assist with clerical duties, patient and family visits, special projects or whatever is asked of them. For more information about AMOREM volunteer services or to register for summer volunteer training, please call 828.754.0101 or contact Cyndi Akins at cakins@amoremsupport.org.