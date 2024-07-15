AMOREM Volunteer, Gary Jennings, Receives a 2024 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award

Post Views: 5

VALDESE, NC (July 10, 2024) ⇒ On May 21, AMOREM volunteer, Gary Jennings, recently received a Burke County Governor’s Volunteer Service Award.

Created in 1979, the award is an important part of the tradition and spirit of volunteerism in the state of North Carolina and within the Burke County community.

Jennings, who has volunteered at his community-owned hospice, AMOREM, for five years, was described in his nomination as an integral part of the team. He was especially noted for his passionate commitment to volunteering within the organization’s Veterans Honoring Veterans program, where he provides veteran hospice patients with a certificate of service, an American flag, lapghan and a lapel pin to thank them for their service.

“Gary is always eager and willing to serve our patients with honor and respect,” says Director of Volunteer Services, Cyndi Akins. “He has a special way of recognizing our Veteran patients and their families, which is so heartfelt, not only by our families but by our entire team. For this, we are so grateful and blessed to have Gary on our volunteer team.”

Jennings displays the true heart of a volunteer through his work at AMOREM and through his support of his community. He is greatly appreciated by the staff at AMOREM and by the Volunteer Services Team. His commitment to serving is an inspiration to all.

Jennings has recruited several fellow veterans to participate in AMOREM’s Veterans Honoring Veterans program, helping the organization grow a program that leaves a lasting impact on patients and their families. He touches the hearts of veterans in his community and their families each time that he provides a ceremony at the bedside.

“All of these veteran patients are heroes and role models to me,” says Jennings. “It is my honor and privilege to spend time with them and their families. We should not abandon them at the end of their lives but continue to support them to make the end of their lives as painless, comfortable and dignified as possible. I feel privileged and humbled to be a part of their lives and the end of their journey here on Earth.”

He has made countless visits to AMOREM patient care units to serve patients and their families, countless trips to patient homes to provide veteran ceremonies and has assisted with any task that has been asked of him in the organization’s Burke County service area.

If you would like to learn more about volunteer opportunities at your local hospice, please visit www.amoremsupport.org/volunteer or call 828.754.0101 to speak with one of our Volunteer Service team members.

AMOREM will host in-person volunteer training at its Valdese Campus on July 16 and July 18. The organization will host in-person training at the Boone Campus on July 23 and July 25. AMOREM also offers virtual volunteer training at any time throughout the year. To learn more about these events, visit www.amoremsupport.org/about/events-happenings.