AMOREM Receives $100k Grant from The Cannon Foundation

BOONE, NC (July 11, 2024) ⇒ AMOREM received a $100k grant from The Cannon Foundation for its Quality. Compassion. Support: A Patient Care Unit for the High Country campaign.

The Cannon Foundation has joined AMOREM’s vision to provide more quality, more compassion and more support to residents of the High Country with a $100k grant to assist with the purchase of non-medical equipment needed to operate the patient care unit and meet the needs of patients and their families while in AMOREM’s care.

“AMOREM is honored that The Cannon Foundation has joined our vision,” says Director of Development, Ashley Edwards. “Through this partnership, AMOREM is empowered to create a homelike environment for our patients who are facing the end of life and their families at the High Country patient care unit.”

AMOREM strives to go beyond a strictly medical approach to care by using a holistic method of care that focuses on the whole person – mind, body and spirit and provides support to family members. While most hospice care is provided in the home, there are times when the extra support of inpatient care is needed. AMOREM’s inpatient teams provide expert acute pain and symptom management, respite care and support to families.

This grant helps AMOREM to strengthen its hospice philosophy with the completion of its patient care unit. The unit offers an environment that is peaceful and comfortable for both patients and their families. From furniture in the living room, dining room and patios to appliances in the family kitchen and nourishment center, each piece of non-medical equipment aids in creating the homelike feeling of the new patient care unit.

AMOREM has raised more than $5 million toward the patient care unit in the High Country. The unit will provide seven large patient rooms and family areas in a peaceful setting on Moonstruck Lane in Boone. A full-time local staff will be dedicated to providing compassionate end-of-life care to residents of the High Country.

AMOREM is proud to be your local, nonprofit, hospice and palliative care provider with a locally governed board of directors and three patient care units, with its fourth on the way.

If you would like to contribute to the High Country capital campaign, please visit www.amoremsupport.org or call 828.754.0101. Each gift is an act of love towards hospice patients and their families in your community.