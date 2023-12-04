AMOREM Named Business of the Year in Burke County

MORGANTON, NC (December 4, 2023) ⇒ AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, has been named Business of the Year for 2023 in Burke County by the Burke County Chamber of Commerce.

“AMOREM continues to be the only non-profit hospice with a locally governed Board of Directors,” says Vice President of the Burke Service Area Laura Anderson, “The ability for locals to provide quality and compassionate care to other locals in the community is truly an honor, and we at AMOREM are so appreciative of the kindness that Burke County has shown us for more than 40 years.”

AMOREM has provided quality, thoughtful, loving care to residents of Burke County as well as education and grief support to their families for more than 40 years. The commitment to serve Burke County patient’s physical, spiritual and emotional needs has not wavered.

“We take tremendous pride in providing care and service to our community,” Anderson says. “Our team recognizes the beauty of each Burke County resident’s journey and the privilege that we have to walk alongside them during vulnerable times. It is an honor to support the residents of Burke County.”

AMOREM continues to serve Burke County by transforming the way that people view and experience serious illness and end-of-life and by fostering a culture of compassionate, innovative care. AMOREM remains the only hospice provider in Burke County to offer a patient care unit for its patients. It also is the only hospice and palliative provider that is governed by a local board of directors.

“We are so very honored to receive this award,” says Vice President of Community Engagement Kerri L. McFalls. “Just to know we were nominated is an honor. We have proudly served as the premier hospice and palliative care provider in Burke County since we opened our doors in 1982, as Burke Hospice and Palliative Care. Now, as AMOREM, our name is different but our dedication and commitment to serve our patients and families has not changed. We want to thank our communities for trusting us for more than four decades and inviting us into their homes to care for their loved ones.”

It is AMOREM’s honor to be the definition of local people serving local people. “Thank you to those who nominated AMOREM for this award,” McFalls says. “And thank you to the Burke County Chamber of Commerce for supporting our local non-profits, businesses and organizations.”

To learn more about AMOREM services or to make a referral, visit www.amoremsupport.org or call 828.754.0101 to speak with a local team member.

