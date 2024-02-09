AMOREM Hosts Youth Grief Support Groups

LENOIR, NC (February 9. 2024) ⇒ AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, will offer grief support groups for children and teens beginning in July.

Compassionate Connections: Lion’s Heart Grief Support Group will offer opportunities for children aged 5-12 and opportunities for youth aged 13-17.

“A lion-hearted individual is someone who has exceptional courage and bravery,” says Director of Grief Support Services, Kimberly Setzer. “Choosing to heal after the loss of a loved one is something that certainly requires these character traits. It requires one to have a lion’s heart.”

During the five-week support group, children and youth will have the opportunity to connect with other grieving youth as they heal from their losses.

Throughout each week, children and youth will participate in different themed discussions and activities to help them better understand their grief and emotions.

“The first week will focus primarily on the youth sharing their story and just exploring death in a safe, group setting,” says Setzer.

Week two will allow the group participants to identify changes and memories, week three will provide space to identify and express feelings, week four will include discussions about coping with feelings and learning self-care practices and week five will focus on learning to say goodbye to a loved one.

The children’s group, designed for ages 5-12, will be held on Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Valdese Professional Center, in Valdese. Director of Grief Support Services, Kimberly Setzer, will be the group facilitator. Medical Social Worker Jessie Preston and Medical Social Work Intern Katie Pekman will assist. This group will be held from February 27 to March 26.

The youth group, designed for ages 13-17, will be held on Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Valdese Professional Center as well. Grief Support Specialist, Brielle Kaluzny, will be the group facilitator and will be accompanied by Vice President of the Caldwell Service Area, Jennie Reid. This group will be held from February 27 to March 26.

The youth’s loved one did not need to receive hospice care for the youth to be eligible to participate in Compassionate Connections: Lion’s Heart Grief Support Group. There is no cost to participants, but registration is required.

For more information, or to register for Compassionate Connections: Lion’s Heart Grief Support Group, contact Setzer, at 828.754.0101 or ksetzer@amoremsupport.org.