AMOREM Dietary Team Receives Perfect Inspection Score

LENOIR, NC (April 7, 2024) ⇒ AMOREM’s dietary team received a perfect score of 100 during a surprise inspection from the Environmental Health Division of Caldwell County in March.

The surprise inspection included a new, 15-minute, training session in which the trainee underwent a series of questions and demonstrations. Lori Settlemyre, an AMOREM dietary specialist, performed these demonstrations flawlessly during the surprise inspection.

“Lori did an excellent job participating in this new procedure,” says Director of Facility Services Jeanna Wilson, “Hats off to our AMOREM dietary team!”

The Environmental Health Division of Caldwell County works to ensure that residents of Caldwell County have a clean and healthful environment in which to live, work and play. AMOREM is honored to be a positive contribution to the counties, and surrounding counties, health and well-being.

“This was fantastic news to receive,” says AMOREM Interim CEO Edie Riddlespurger, “It is such a wonderful accomplishment by our dietary team who work so hard every single day to help us meet our mission.”

AMOREM’s mission is to provide quality, thoughtful, loving care to patients and support to their families and offer education and grief support to communities served. AMOREM’s dietary team exemplifies this mission through their work to promote the health and well-being of the patients and families who utilize their services at AMOREM; specifically, at AMOREM’s active patient care units located in Hudson and Valdese.

The dietary team works to provide patient care unit staff, patients and families with weekly menu options, prepares and delivers patient meals that comply with special dietary needs and preferences and ensures that meals are delivered at the specific times that they are required. The team can be found curating menus and meals for patients and families, transporting meals to required locations, preparing specific catering requests for the organization and participating in national culinary workshops to keep their skills and knowledge base up to date.

To learn more about AMOREM’s dietary team’s notable accomplishments, visit www.amoremsupport.org/about-news. You may also follow AMOREM on Facebook and Instagram to receive current news and events from the team.

AMOREM has served the communities of Burke and Caldwell counties for more than 40 years and for 10 years in the High Country. AMOREM, a local-nonprofit hospice provider, is the product of the merger between Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice Palliative Care. It owns and operates patient care units in Burke and Caldwell counties and is governed by a local board of directors.

To learn more about AMOREM services and patient care units or to make a referral to AMOREM, visit www.amoremsupport.org or call 828.754.0101 to speak with a local team member today.