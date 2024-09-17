American Legion Post 29 Honors EMT and Deputy of the Year

Post Views: 9

LENOIR, NC (September 17, 2024) ⇒ At the September meeting of the Caldwell County Board of Commissioners Irving Eurto with American Legion Post 29 presented awards to the EMT and Deputy of the year.

Brooke Rozier was selected by her peers to receive the Post 29 EMT of the Year award. Rozier began her career as a part-time EMT while working toward her paramedic certification. She has since been hired full time and is working toward earning her associate degree in emergency medical science. “Brooke is an excellent employee, and she serves the citizens of this county well,” said EMS Chief Jonathan Cook.

Corporal Todd Corley was selected as the Officer of the Year Award for the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Corley has over three decades of law enforcement experience and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Sheriff’s Office. He currently serves as a bailiff.