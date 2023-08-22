Featured

American Legion Post 29 Honors Deputy and Paramedic of the Year

By Caldwell County 88
LENOIR, NC (August 22, 2023) ⇒ At the August meeting of the Caldwell County Board of Commissioners, American Legion Post 29 recognized the Deputy and Paramedic of the Year.

Corporal Detective Derek Philyaw was awarded Deputy of the Year. Philyaw joined the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office in 2008, and according to Sheriff Alan Jones, he goes above and beyond to serve the county. “I am very proud of what you’ve done,” Jones said to Philyaw. “Thank you for your service and keep up the good work.”

Pictured are: Corporal Detective Derek Philyaw, Post 29 Commander Joe Osborne, and Sheriff Alan Jones.

Paramedic Makala Murphy was honored as Paramedic of the Year. EMS Chief Jonathan Cook said “Makala is in the top-tier of our paramedics. If I walk into the EMS base, she’s studying. She has become our EKG and 12-lead guru, and she is a great role model to new staff.”

Pictured are Paramedic Makala Murphy, Post 29 Commander Joe Osborne, and EMS Chief Jonathan Cook.

At the conclusion of the presentation, Irving Eurto with Post 29 expressed his appreciation for the recipients and the departments they represent. “These men and women do the things we can’t or don’t want to do. When we’re running from danger, they are going toward it,” said Eurto. “We are certainly blessed to have good agencies here in Caldwell County.”

