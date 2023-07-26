Advance Care Planning Workshop: Living Will, Healthcare Power of Attorney and Benefits Overview

LENOIR, NC (July 26, 2023) ⇒ Advance care planning is a process to help your loved ones know how to speak for you if you are ever unable to make your own medical decisions. It is planning for the unexpected.

AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care & Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, partners with the East Burke Senior Center to offer an Advance Care Planning Workshop at no cost to the community. The next workshop will be held on Aug 11 at 2:00 p.m. at the East Burke Senior Center in Hildebran.

For more information or to register, call 8828.397.3397.

