Additional Trafficking Charges for Repeat Offender

LENOIR, NC (September 12, 2023) ⇒ Sheriff Alan C. Jones announces on September 11th, 2023, a joint investigation involving The Lenoir Police Department and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office has led to additional arrests of Keaisha Allya Winkler, age 27, of Hudson, NC.

On September 11th, 2023, at 8:31 am The School Resource Officer for Whitnel Elementary School was notified by a parent of a student that a bag containing a white powder substance, later identified as 6.7 grams of Fentanyl, was found on School Property. The School Resource Officer was able to review the surveillance footage and identify the bag that was located as originating from Keaisha Winkler while she was dropping her child off at school. Officers with the Lenoir Police Department subsequently obtained Opiate Trafficking warrants and placed Winkler under arrest a short time later.

Narcotics Agents with the Lenoir Police Department and Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office later executed a search warrant at Winkler’s residence located at 305 Kristin Lane Apartment #6 in Hudson and recovered an additional 59 grams of Fentanyl. Agents with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office obtained additional Opiate Trafficking warrants on Winkler.

Winkler was previously arrested on September 8th, 2023, for Trafficking Opiates related to a joint Undercover Operation by the Lenoir Police Department and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Winkler is currently Charged with:

→ 2 Counts of Trafficking Opiates

→ 3 Counts of Possession with Intent to Sale and Deliver Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a School, Child Care Center, or Park

→ 1 Count of Maintain a Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substance

She was placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a total secured bond of $1,000,000.00. Her first appearance is set for 09/13/2023 in District Court in Lenoir.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential. If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact the:

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178

Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145

Hudson Police Department at 828-728-5021

Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358

Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300

